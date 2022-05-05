Lungi Ngidi upbeat on Proteas’ fast-bowling stocks

Proteas bowler Lungi Ngidi is excited by the fast-bowling stocks in the senior national team set-up, which he says has increased competition among the players to fierce levels.

Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé are front-line fast bowlers but Marco Jansen, Duanne Olivier, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks, Glenton Stuurman, Lutho Sipamla, Sisanda Magala, Daryn Dupavillon and Junior Dala are waiting in the wings.

All-rounders Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius and Andile Phehlukwayo will be fighting for starting spots in the squad in the forthcoming international season too.

“We are competing and you need to perform pretty much every game too,” said Ngidi, one of the many SA sports stars managed by the Roc Nation Sports International agency owned by US music and entertainment mogul Jay-Z.

“There is a guy waiting at the door and the minute you slip up he is ready to take your spot. We keep on competing and you should see how hectic it gets at training, especially when we know that selection is getting closer and closer.