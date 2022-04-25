Graeme Smith feels ‘completely vindicated’ after cleared of racism

Former Cricket SA director of cricket, Graeme Smith, said he was pleased with the independent arbitration outcome that cleared him of all racism charges brought during the Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) process.

Independent arbitrators Ngwako Maenetje SC and Michael Bishop cleared Smith on all four charges of racial discrimination with costs.

“I’m grateful that my name has finally been cleared,” Smith said in a statement. “I’ve always given SA cricket my utmost, as a player, captain and administrator, over the last 20 years.

“So, to hear these baseless allegations of racism being made has been extremely difficult, both for me and my family. It has been exhausting and distracting, not least because SA cricket has also been going through a well-publicised rebuilding process which has required a lot of attention.

“I’m just pleased that we have now gone through a robust arbitration process before independent, objective arbitrators and I have been completely vindicated.”

Smith, the former captain who served as director of cricket from December 2019 and left at the end of March 2022 after his contract was not renewed by Cricket SA, stood accused of racial prejudice against black former players and leadership figures in the body.

The allegations came from testimony during the SJN process in 2021. The SJN report, among other things, found that Smith, the longest-serving captain in Test cricket, racially discriminated against former player Thami Tsolekile during their playing days between 2012 and 2014.

The SJN, chaired by Dumisa Ntsebeza SC, said its findings were “tentative” and called on Cricket SA to investigate further.