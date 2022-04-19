Young guns Stubbs and Coetzee named in SA A squad to tour Zimbabwe

Youngsters Tristan Stubbs and Gerald Coetzee have been drafted into the SA A squad to tour Zimbabwe for an eight-match limited-overs series starting next week.

The team, which will play three ODIs and five T20 matches in Harare from April 25 to May 10, was announced on Tuesday. It includes several Proteas members and regulars such as Andile Phehlukwayo, Reeza Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin, Lutho Sipamla, Lizaad Williams and Ryan Rickelton.

The 20-year-old Stubbs has been the find of Cricket SA’s T20 Challenge playing for the Warriors and will form part of the five T20s. Coetzee, a promising 21-year-old fast bowler who plays for the Knights, was named in the squad to feature in both formats.

SA A is the feeder team to the senior Proteas men’s team and is coached by Malibongwe Maketa. It will be captained by Heinrich Klaasen, with domestic talents such as Khaya Zondo, Theunis de Bruyn, Prenelan Subrayen and Tony de Zorzi also in the mix.

Cricket SA convener of selectors Victor Mpitsang said his panel selected a balanced team of relatively experienced and best up-and-coming players.

“We are really looking forward to watching these matches and seeing what this team of talented players under the leadership of Heinrich Klaasen will bring to the table,” Mpitsang said.

SA A ODI squad

Heinrich Klaasen (capt, Titans), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province), Theunis de Bruyn (Titans), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Daryn Dupavillon (Dolphins), Lizaad Williams (Titans), Prenelan Subrayen (Dolphins), Jason Smith (Western Province), Lesiba Ngoepe (Warriors), Gerald Coetzee (Knights).

T20 Squad

Heinrich Klaasen (capt, Titans), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Daryn Dupavillon (Dolphins), Lizaad Williams (Titans), Prenelan Subrayen (Dolphins), Jason Smith (Western Province), Lesiba Ngoepe (Warriors), Gerald Coetzee (Knights), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Wihan Lubbe (Warriors).

Schedule

Zimbabwe XI v SA A

First ODI: April 25, Harare Sports Club

Second ODI: April 27, Harare Sports Club

Third ODI: April 29, Harare Sports Club

First T20: May 2, Harare Sports Club

Second T20: May 4, Harare Sports Club

Third T20: May 6, Harare Sports Club

Fourth T20: May 9, Harare Sports Club

Fifth T20: May 10, Harare Sports Club