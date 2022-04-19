×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Cricket

Young guns Stubbs and Coetzee named in SA A squad to tour Zimbabwe

The team includes Proteas members Andile Phehlukwayo and Reeza Hendricks

19 April 2022 - 20:11 TIISETSO MALEPA
Tristan Stubbs's selection for the SA A team will be seen by many as a stepping stone to the Proteas senior men's team. Picture: BACKPAGE PIX/GAVIN BARKER
Tristan Stubbs's selection for the SA A team will be seen by many as a stepping stone to the Proteas senior men's team. Picture: BACKPAGE PIX/GAVIN BARKER

Youngsters Tristan Stubbs and Gerald Coetzee have been drafted into the SA A squad to tour Zimbabwe for an eight-match limited-overs series starting next week.

The team, which will play three ODIs and five T20 matches in Harare from April 25 to May 10, was announced on Tuesday. It includes several Proteas members and regulars such as Andile Phehlukwayo, Reeza Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin, Lutho Sipamla, Lizaad Williams and Ryan Rickelton.

The 20-year-old Stubbs has been the find of Cricket SA’s T20 Challenge playing for the Warriors and will form part of the five T20s. Coetzee, a promising 21-year-old fast bowler who plays for the Knights, was named in the squad to feature in both formats.

SA A is the feeder team to the senior Proteas men’s team and is coached by Malibongwe Maketa. It will be captained by Heinrich Klaasen, with domestic talents such as Khaya Zondo, Theunis de Bruyn, Prenelan Subrayen and Tony de Zorzi also in the mix.

Cricket SA convener of selectors Victor Mpitsang said his panel selected a balanced team of relatively experienced and best up-and-coming players.

“We are really looking forward to watching these matches and seeing what this team of talented players under the leadership of Heinrich Klaasen will bring to the table,” Mpitsang said.

SA A ODI squad

Heinrich Klaasen (capt, Titans), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province), Theunis de Bruyn (Titans), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Daryn Dupavillon (Dolphins), Lizaad Williams (Titans), Prenelan Subrayen (Dolphins), Jason Smith (Western Province), Lesiba Ngoepe (Warriors), Gerald Coetzee (Knights).

T20 Squad

Heinrich Klaasen (capt, Titans), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Daryn Dupavillon (Dolphins), Lizaad Williams (Titans), Prenelan Subrayen (Dolphins), Jason Smith (Western Province), Lesiba Ngoepe (Warriors), Gerald Coetzee (Knights), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Wihan Lubbe (Warriors).

Schedule

Zimbabwe XI v SA A

First ODI: April 25, Harare Sports Club

Second ODI: April 27, Harare Sports Club

Third ODI: April 29, Harare Sports Club

First T20: May 2, Harare Sports Club

Second T20:  May 4, Harare Sports Club

Third T20: May 6, Harare Sports Club

Fourth T20:  May 9, Harare Sports Club

Fifth T20: May 10, Harare Sports Club

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Clarkson can hit top gear in Vaal race
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Man City boss Guardiola wary of Brighton threat
Sport / Soccer
3.
Spieth overcomes ‘worst feeling’ of career to win ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Liverpool boss Klopp expects Man United to ‘go ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Sundowns lost the right match, Mokwena says
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

NEIL MANTHORP: Decisions, decisions: Markram, Brevis and the IPL

Opinion / Columnists

VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Proteas’ spin twins have done the hard yards

Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: Contracts, ‘loyalty’ and big money a sticky wicket for cricket ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.