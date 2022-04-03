×

Spinners strike early as SA pushes for win over Bangladesh

Maharaj and Harmer claim three wickets as the visitors sink into serious trouble with a deficit of 266 runs

03 April 2022 - 19:03 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Simon Harmer celebrates with Dean Elgar, captain of South Africa, during the first ICC WTC2 Betway Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, April 3 2022. Picture: DARREN STEWART/GETTY IMAGES
SA claimed three crucial Bangladesh wickets during the final stages of the fourth day to put themselves in a favourable position to win the first Test match at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban.

Simon Harmer, who claimed a fifer on his return to Test cricket, made the early breakthrough when Keegan Petersen showed alertness and good hands to catch Shadman Islam’s nick at first slip.

Spin partner Keshav Maharaj bowled the dangerous Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who scored a delightful century in the first innings, for four runs.

Four balls later, Maharaj, who was pumped up because of his first wicket of the match, removed Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque without scoring as the visitors sank into serious trouble with a deficit of 266 runs.

When umpires called stumps just after 5pm, SA were in control as Bangladesh were stuttering on 11/3.

With seven wickets remaining that includes four bowlers, Bangladesh will struggle to get back into the match considering the pitch showed it will be difficult to bat on the fifth day.

On the final day, Maharaj and Harmer will be supported by fast bowlers Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier and Wiaan Mulder as they will be looking to wrap up the Test and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Bangladesh will resume on Monday with Najmul Hossain Shanto (5) and the vastly experienced Mushfiqur Rahim (0).

Before Bangladesh’s second innings, the Proteas were bowled out for 204, a lead of 273. Their batting left a lot to be desired, with Dean Elgar (64), Ryan Rickelton (39) and Petersen (36) the highest scorers.

Elgar scored his 21st Test half century as he continued to lead from the front with good performances with the bat.

The other area in which SA will be looking to improve is their running between wickets, as Harmer was run out by substitute fielder Nurul Hasan and Williams by a combination of Shadman Islam and Liton Das.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Ebadot Hossain were the main destroyers for Bangladesh with the ball as they claimed three wickets apiece. 

The other major talking point of the match was that about umpires Adrian Holdstock and Marais Erasmus who continued to grab the limelight due to some of their decisions being overturned.

Eyes will continue to be on Holdstock and Erasmus who have sparked a debate on whether it is a good idea to have home umpires standing in matches that involve their country.

Others who will not avoid scrutiny are Harmer and Maharaj who will be expected to rip through the Bangladesh middle and lower order to claim what could be an important victory for the Proteas.

Healy’s record 170 propels Australia to World Cup win

Opener in belligerent mood as Aussies rout England by 71 runs to claim their seventh cup
Sport
4 hours ago

SA outplayed by England to crash out of World Cup

Proteas fail to get close to huge target set by defending champions
Sport
3 days ago

VINCE VAN DER BIJL: From Kick*ss Khaka to ODI defeats, SA cricket has a way to go yet

While some things are looking up, others are clouded by continuing issues
Sport
4 days ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Shane Warne’s flaws were legion, but so was his generosity

The provocative bowler was a great cricketer who fascinated his fans and detractors
Opinion
3 days ago
