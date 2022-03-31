Third time unlucky but SA women hold heads high after World Cup exit
Despite a crushing semifinal defeat, Proteas captain Suné Luus believes her team had a ‘great’ tournament
31 March 2022 - 17:00
Three-time semi-finalists SA missed out on a maiden final again but captain Suné Luus said her team had a “great World Cup”.
England beat the Proteas by 137 runs on Thursday to set up a Women’s World Cup final against heavyweights Australia...
