VINCE VAN DER BIJL: From Kick*ss Khaka to ODI defeats, SA cricket has a way to go yet

The exciting journey of the Proteas team to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup semifinals will do for SA girls and women’s cricket what the late Shane Warne’s success did for the art of leg spin, globally. This team will inspire female generations to come and move SA closer to gender equity.

The team has displayed great character in their close encounters. We, the fans, have become fully engaged and nicknames flowed; “Kaptivating Kapp”, “Irrepressible Ismail”, “Wondrous Wolvaardt”, “Kick*ss Khaka” and “Lovable Luus”.

We marvelled at their fierce unity, fighting spirit and wide-ranging skills. This is a team on the move with a core of seven world-class players. Even during their loss to a powerful Australian side, the Proteas scored an impressive 275 runs.

Welcome to the sunshine, ladies; you so deserve it.

On the other hand, the Proteas men’s team series defeat by Bangladesh was more a reality check than a shock.

The men’s team has, of late, relied on a few in-form batters to carry the fragile batting line up, in all formats of the game. The gaps left by the retirement of many great batters and allrounders have yet to be filled. Batting maturity and consistency requires time at the crease. Keagan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen attest to that. The Proteas’ batting remains brittle.

After that wonderful run of form against the mighty Indian team and world Test champions, New Zealand, Bangladesh seemed easy pickings, which led to the dismal first ODI defeat. The Proteas reared up in anger in the second match and it felt that they were back on track. They were then downed with ease. Each player must shoulder the responsibility for this series loss.

Experienced players know the effect of subconsciously relaxing when facing opponents that they do not regard well. “Respect all international cricketers,” Steve Waugh said to his team before Australia played a weaker Zimbabwe side.

We have all learnt that harsh lesson. Well done Bangladesh on your deserved victory. Your series win was not a flash in the pan. We were outplayed in every department.

Now the Proteas are without many key players who are at the Indian Premier League. However, the silver lining is that a new group of aspirants will get a chance to prove their mettle and help build a broader Proteas base.

All this was happening during the time of the Graeme Smith arbitration process and in the shadow of Mark Boucher’s disciplinary hearing. The rationality and wisdom of these outcomes will either lessen or increase the reputational damage to SA cricket.

The good news is the appointment of Pholetsi Moseki as permanent CEO. He and Smith formed a highly successful partnership during his time as acting CEO. Unfortunately, that collaboration is no longer, as Smith is not applying for the director of cricket role.

Moseki respects the SA Cricket Association (Saca), which is key to SA cricket’s success.

Saca is a player’s association, not a traditional trade union. They serve Cricket SA’s greatest asset with a moral and legal obligation to ensure the safety and well-being of the professional players. To achieve this Saca must help ensure the game is healthy and financially sustainable. Saca has a player education process, a players’ provident fund, bursaries, a mental health programme and more. Saca needs to be treated with more respect by the board.

The Proteas, for a period, have played with wonderful purpose and character, considering the mire churning around them. Now it is the turn of the Cricket SA board. They must step up and develop a sustainable, financial model that can stimulate an inclusive professional and amateur cricket process. The future commercial power of cricket in SA is at stake, as is the ability to broaden the fan base. That will only be possible once the Smith/Boucher hearings have been dealt with.

To rebuild trust, Cricket SA needs to select a strong executive team. Proficient administrators and coaches in each province that add financial and cricket value are required. These are non-negotiables.

A stand-alone Cricket SA board, separate from the members council’s (MC) overpowering influence is essential. Each member of the MC and previous Cricket SA board must accept responsibility for the chaos they have sown.

There is still a lengthy process ahead of us, unfortunately. The selection of a complete executive team is under way. We, the fans, again need to keep the faith. The responsibility of shaping cricket’s future undoubtably lies with the independent directors of the Cricket SA board, namely, Lawson Naidoo, Steven Budlender, Andrew Hudson, Dr Simosezwe Dugmore Lushaba, Andisa Ntsubane, Mark Rayner, Muditambi Ravele and Norman Arendse.

The future is in their hands and the players, sponsors and fans desperately want them to succeed.