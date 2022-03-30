‘Hurt’ SA determined to make things right with Test series win

The word “hurt” has been used repeatedly by senior players in reference to SA’s embarrassing defeat against Bangladesh in the ODI series last week.

If that is any indication, the hosts are expected to be fiery and the tourists can expect to meet a wounded tiger in the two-match Test series that starts at Kingsmead on Thursday.

The Proteas are still licking their wounds after they lost the three-match home ODI series 2-1. Spinner Keshav Maharaj, however, said the players have looked at themselves in the mirror and want to show the Tigers they are a bigger cat that reigns supreme.

“It hurt a lot of us. In the changeroom after the match we were trying to reflect to see where we got it wrong. It did break the morale a bit but there’s no team that can be on a high forever,” said Maharaj.

“A team will have a bad series and it is about picking ourselves up and dusting off, and getting back to winning ways.”