‘Hurt’ SA determined to make things right with Test series win
The word “hurt” has been used repeatedly by senior players in reference to SA’s embarrassing defeat against Bangladesh in the ODI series last week.
If that is any indication, the hosts are expected to be fiery and the tourists can expect to meet a wounded tiger in the two-match Test series that starts at Kingsmead on Thursday.
The Proteas are still licking their wounds after they lost the three-match home ODI series 2-1. Spinner Keshav Maharaj, however, said the players have looked at themselves in the mirror and want to show the Tigers they are a bigger cat that reigns supreme.
“It hurt a lot of us. In the changeroom after the match we were trying to reflect to see where we got it wrong. It did break the morale a bit but there’s no team that can be on a high forever,” said Maharaj.
“A team will have a bad series and it is about picking ourselves up and dusting off, and getting back to winning ways.”
SA’s Test side has been on an upward trajectory. After a Test series defeat in Pakistan in 2021, the Proteas defeated Sri Lanka at home and the West Indies away and came from behind to stun India in January.
Consistency is the team’s achilles heel. They had to come from behind to draw a two-match Test series in New Zealand in February. After they lost an ODI series against Bangladesh when the bookies had them as clear favourites, another defeat in the Test series will withdraw from the deposits the team has made over the summer.
Maharaj sees it differently and said the team will be motivated by their successes against top-ranked India and New Zealand.
“We’ve had a phenomenal season since our tour of the West Indies last year, with some highs and lows.
“The loss in the ODI series has hurt of lot of the guys but the Test side is a different unit and hopefully we can take confidence from the India series in terms of Test cricket into this game. But having said that, Bangladesh have done extremely well.
“They are not a team that can be taken lightly. We just need to make sure we turn up on the day, take care of our game and try control what we can,” Maharaj said.
With front-line bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortjé and Marco Jansen having chosen the riches of the IPL over the national team, Maharaj is the most experienced bowler in the squad.
The spinner is a proven Test soldier and has battle scars to show for it. The likes of Duanne Olivier, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Lizaad Williams, Daryn Dupavillon and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder will be looking to him for guidance.
“I’m obviously there to help [captain] Dean Elgar from a bowling point of view with regards to the unit. For me it’s not necessarily the tactical input that I’ll be giving, but I will be there to encourage the bowlers, especially the younger and new ones in the team.
“There’s a handful of guys with a few caps but they still have a lot of experience from first-class cricket and hopefully they’ll grab the opportunity with the performances they put in during this series.”
Batters Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen are also at the IPL, but Maharaj is pleased with the return of the hero of the India series, Keagan Petersen, who missed the tour to New Zealand due to travel complications related to Covid-19.
“Someone of Keagan’s calibre is always going to be the missing link when he is not part of the team. You know what you’re going to get with Keagan. He is also a local boy here in Durban so he knows these conditions well. He’s a hungry cricketer and I know he wants to build on his performances against India.
“He’s in a good space and hitting the ball nicely — and a good character to have around the team. I’m hoping that he can stick his hand up again and lead the batting unit,” Maharaj said.