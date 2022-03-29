Moreeng hails team for stellar World Cup performance

SA coach Hilton Moreeng is proud of his squad after they advanced to the semifinals of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand and said reaching the final, and potentially winning it, would be a huge boost for women’s cricket in the country.
Moreeng’s team progressed to the last four by winning five of their seven group-stage matches, losing one with another ending in a no-result, to set up a repeat of the 2017 semifinal against England.
SA face defending champions England at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday (start 3am SA time).
“What has impressed us a lot is how the team responded when they were put under pressure by different teams and conditions,” Moreeng said.
“At times the conditions didn’t suit the style that we play and the players had to make sure they adapted as quickly as possible.
“At times we had situations where the game was running away from us and the players had to pull it back, whether with the ball or bat.”
Moreeng was coach when SA lost their semifinal against hosts and eventual winners England in Bristol five years ago. He has retained the spine of that team, including Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Trisha Chetty, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Suné Luus, Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka, and SA’s experience has shown in New Zealand.
Moreeng said the Proteas will never forget the day England shattered their dreams on July 18 2017, a day that has special meaning for SA and their fast bowler Khaka.
“Most of the players who played in that match are here today and know how it felt. It was on Madiba Day in SA and we’ll never forget it because it was also Ayabonga Khaka’s birthday,” he said.
“It was one of those things where as a team we learnt of a lot. It was tough on the players, the country and the supporters.
“It was one of those that broke the nation down. You learn from such things and, as we say in sport, no two days are alike.
“The players know what is coming and the magnitude of the team we are playing against. For us, what is important is to make sure that on the day we execute.
“For me, it would be a great achievement because we started working on this project and everyone was on board from the first day, and we’ve seen how they have matured as cricketers.
“They represent the country by playing in various leagues around the world.”
Six-time world champions Australia play West Indies in the first semifinal in Wellington in the early hours of Wednesday, SA time.