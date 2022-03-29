Moreeng hails team for stellar World Cup performance

SA coach Hilton Moreeng is proud of his squad after they advanced to the semifinals of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand and said reaching the final, and potentially winning it, would be a huge boost for women’s cricket in the country.

Moreeng’s team progressed to the last four by winning five of their seven group-stage matches, losing one with another ending in a no-result, to set up a repeat of the 2017 semifinal against England.

SA face defending champions England at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday (start 3am SA time).

“What has impressed us a lot is how the team responded when they were put under pressure by different teams and conditions,” Moreeng said.