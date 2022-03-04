Australian cricket legend Shane Warne dies at age 52

Former Australian cricket star Shane Warne has died at the age of 52, Fox Sports reported on Friday.

Fox said that Warne's management had released a brief statement that he died in Thailand of a suspected heart attack.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement said.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

The Australian leg-spinner’s international career spanned 15 years, during which he took 708 Test wickets — the second-most in history behind Sri Lankan Muttiah Muralitharan.

