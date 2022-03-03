Proteas are ready for Women’s World Cup, says coach Hilton Moreeng

SA are about to mount another bid to win their first Women’s Cricket World Cup after falling at the semifinal stage against hosts and eventual winners England in the last edition of the tournament five years ago.

The Momentum Proteas have been in fine form leading up to the World Cup as they racked up five successive ODI series wins that culminated in a 2-1 series triumph against a strong West Indies side in Johannesburg before they travelled to New Zealand.

The team was based in Christchurch and lost two warm-up games against India and England.

They moved to Dunedin and will play their World Cup opening match there against Bangladesh on Saturday.