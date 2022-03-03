Sport / Cricket

New captain promises to back replacements for India’s longtime batting duo

Rohit Sharma will face Sri Lanka without Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane

03 March 2022 - 15:11 Sudipto Ganguly
India's Rohit Sharma in action. Picture: ACTION IMAGES via REUTERS/LEE SMITH
India's Rohit Sharma in action. Picture: ACTION IMAGES via REUTERS/LEE SMITH

Mumbai — India will back young players to fill the “big shoes” of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in their batting order, the team’s new captain, Rohit Sharma, said on Thursday ahead of the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali.

For the first time in over a decade India will be without their experienced batting duo, who played 177 Tests between them and were dropped after the 2-1 defeat in their last series in SA for lack of consistency.

Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer will be in contention to fill those batting slots in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka starting in Mohali on Friday, where Rohit will begin his reign as India’s new Test captain.

“Those guys are big shoes to fill in. It’s never easy for the guys who will come in,” Rohit told reporters.

“But those guys who are going to replace these two have done exceedingly well whenever they’ve gotten an opportunity. We need to just back these guys to come good for us. You always need to look forward and those guys have been waiting for a while now.

“And it’s just not about one or two games but I’m looking at a number of years for them playing for India and doing well for us.”

Vihari, Gill and Iyer have all played Tests for India in the absence of regular players and Rohit said a decision on the composition of the side against Sri Lanka was yet to be made.

The match in the northern Indian city of Mohali will be the 100th Test for India’s batting mainstay Virat Kohli, who Rohit replaced as captain after the SA defeat.

“If you look at the last five years of our Test cricket, the whole credit goes to Virat to get us going in this particular format,” India’s all-format captain said.

“What he’s done with the Test team over the years was brilliant to see. I have to just take it, honestly, from where he left.”

Sri Lanka have welcomed back Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella to their squad after their one-year suspension. Their punishment for breaching the team’s bio-bubble Covid-19 protocols during the 2021  tour of England was lifted in January.

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne said batter Mendis has yet to recover fully from a hamstring injury but Dickwella will don the gloves for the touring side.

The second and final Test will be played in Bengaluru from March 12 under lights.

Reuters

‘KG’ hits top form as he lives up to billing as one of world’s deadliest Test bowlers

The 26-year-old veteran of 52 Tests bagged 10 wickets in the drawn Test series at Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Sport
1 day ago

Dean Elgar happy that bet on Proteas batsmen paid off

Skipper’s decision to bat first paved the way to victory in second Test against Black Caps
Sport
1 day ago

SA deny New Zealand again with second Test victory

Rebound crushes Black Caps’ hopes of a maiden series win over the Proteas
Sport
1 day ago

‘KG’ hits top form as he lives up to billing as one of world’s deadliest Test bowlers

The 26-year-old veteran of 52 Tests bagged 10 wickets in the drawn Test series at Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Sport
1 day ago

Dean Elgar happy that bet on Proteas batsmen paid off

Skipper’s decision to bat first paved the way to victory in second Test against Black Caps
Sport
1 day ago

SA deny New Zealand again with second Test victory

Rebound crushes Black Caps’ hopes of a maiden series win over the Proteas
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Some exciting new partnerships to feature in Cape ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Liverpool hoping for favour from old rival Man ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
‘KG’ hits top form as he lives up to billing as ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Swiss tycoon Wyss considers Abramovich offer to ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
De Melo’s insatiable appetite for winners brings ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

NEIL MANTHORP: A turnaround of shuddering proportions

Opinion / Columnists

No place for sentiment in Pakistan, says Khawaja

Sport / Cricket

Verreynne hopes to kick on after a rough patch early in his Test career

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.