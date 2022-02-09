Sport / Cricket

Australia needs a more collaborative cricket coach, says Cummins

09 February 2022 - 16:00 Andrew Both
Australia's Pat Cummins. Picture: ACTION IMAGES via REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS
Australia's Pat Cummins. Picture: ACTION IMAGES via REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS

Australia needs a more collaborative, “new style” of coaching, captain Pat Cummins said on Wednesday in his first public comment since former national team coach Justin Langer's departure.

In the wake of Langer’s resignation on Saturday, Cummins and his team have been lambasted by several retired players for not publicly supporting the coach.

Langer left after a nearly four-year reign that was widely seen as instilling integrity and discipline in a team that had been disgraced by a ball-tampering scandal against SA in 2018.

His tenure culminated in a 4-0 beating of England in the Ashes series that ended in January.

Langer departed after Cricket Australia (CA) offered him a contract extension of only six months. Cummins said Langer’s renowned intensity was not the reason he had been offered only six months, describing the CA position as a “brave call”.

“Justin has acknowledged that his style was intense. And it was. He has apologised to players and staff for his intensity,” Cummins said in a statement.

“I think the apology was unnecessary. Because the players were OK with JL’s intensity ... and Justin’s intensity drove a better team culture and higher team standards. These are significant legacies.”

According to Cummins, Australian players gave CA feedback over a two-year process that a new coaching style was needed after the excellent foundation provided by Langer.

“We welcome that Cricket Australia invited the players and staff to contribute to CA’s evaluation,” he said.

“CA have made a brave call to transition, given the team has been winning.”

Fast bowler Cummins, who took over as captain in November, expanded on his statement during a media conference in Sydney ahead of a five-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka that starts on Friday.

He said the team had enjoyed a “calm” atmosphere recently.

“I think he tweaked his coaching style in the last six months ... but we think now is the right time for a different direction,” he said of Langer.

“The players would benefit from a more collaborative approach.”

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Huge surprise as Kommetdieding heads for the ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Is rugby in danger of going soft?
Sport / Rugby
3.
Bulls coach Jake White wary of Springbok-loaded ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Harmer Test cap flown from home to Christchurch
Sport / Cricket
5.
Azpilicueta motivated to complete medal collection
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Australia seal 4-0 triumph as England fall apart in Hobart

Sport / Cricket

England greats scathing of another Ashes defeat in Australia

Sport / Cricket

Warner and Labuschagne thwart England in second Ashes Test

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.