Sport / Cricket

Jason Holder shines as Windies crush England in first T20

All-rounder gets career-best figures of 4/7 to help West Indies to a nine-wicket victory

23 January 2022 - 20:11 Dhruv Munjal
All-rounder Jason Holder. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/HANDOUT
All-rounder Jason Holder. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/HANDOUT

Bengaluru — All-rounder Jason Holder returned career best figures of 4/7 as West Indies thrashed England by nine wickets in the first Twenty20 international of the five-match series at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Saturday.

Holder and Sheldon Cottrell (2/30) ripped through England’s top order on a bouncy wicket, reducing them to 49-7 at one stage before a late partnership between Chris Jordan (28) and Adil Rashid (22) helped them past the 100 mark.

They were eventually bowled out for 103 in 19.4 overs.

The hosts knocked off the runs with ease as Brandon King (52 not out) struck a fluent half-century and finished the job with Nicholas Pooran (27 not out) in 17.1 overs. England’s only success came through Rashid, who removed Shai Hope (20).

“The [conditions] were actually opposite to the wicket that we played on two or three days ago,” said England captain Eoin Morgan. “We lost early wickets. We didn’t seem to adapt well enough in running, which is what you have to do when challenged like that with movement and a bit of bounce.”

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard was happy with the performance of his team.

“That’s the blueprint we ask guys to put up. To come out and win a match isn’t easy. To see the young guys come out and finish it off was fantastic,” he said.

“Sheldon coming back in, Jason showed his quality. These two bowlers were phenomenal. Sometimes when you get four wickets early guys can relax, but they know the importance of sticking to plans.” 

Reuters

It’s a whitewash as Proteas edge India in thriller

Ordinary bowling and lusty hitting by Deepak Chahar turned the third ODI into a nail-biter
Sport
1 hour ago

Judge Proteas captain Bavuma on his run rate, not skin colour

He perennially finds himself in the cross hairs, but sadly for those who want him out, he takes it in his stride
Sport
3 days ago

VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Proteas lay down leadership marker for rudderless Cricket SA

Team unity was a surprise result of continued bungling of board and members’ council
Sport
4 days ago
