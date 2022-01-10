Sport / Cricket NEIL MANTHORP: Faith, hope and the greatest of them all: tough love B L Premium

Winning in sport is lovely — it’s pretty much everything to the contestants. But given that it’s not possible all the time, the thing that makes it all worthwhile for those who follow and support it, is hope. The fact that the Proteas start 2022 with hopes of a Test series victory against the team ranked No 1 in the world is something to be cherished.

There is much to be excited about. ..