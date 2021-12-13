Sport / Cricket

Quinton de Kock could miss part of India Test series

ESPNcricinfo website reports SA wicketkeeper-batter’s wife is expecting the birth of their child in early January

13 December 2021 - 19:19 Manasi Pathak
Quinton de Kock of South Africa. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
Quinton de Kock of South Africa. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES

Bengaluru — SA wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock could miss the second and third Test matches against India, with his wife expecting the birth of their child in early January, ESPNcricinfo website reported on Monday.  

The Proteas are due to host India in a three-Test series beginning on December 26 in Pretoria. The second Test is set to start on January 3 in Johannesburg, while the final Test is scheduled for January 11 in Cape Town. The teams will then play three one-dayers.

De Kock last played for SA at the Twenty20 World Cup, where he opted to sit out their second group game after a board order to take a knee in support of the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

He later apologised for his decision and took a knee in the next three matches as SA were knocked out in the Super 12 stage of the competition.

At the same time India batsman Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury and will be replaced by Priyank Panchal, the country’s cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday.

Rohit, who replaced Virat Kohli as India’s white-ball skipper last week, picked up the injury to his left hamstring during a training session in Mumbai on Sunday.

Panchal was part of the India ‘A’ side that played in a three-match unofficial Test series in SA recently.

Reuters

