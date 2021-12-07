Olivier back in the Proteas fold for India Test series

Cricket SA has announced the 21-man Proteas Test squad for the three Tests against India from December 26 to January 15 with fast bowler Duanne Olivier returning to the side.

The series, which is part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, will be hosted at SuperSport Park in Centurion, Wanderers in Johannesburg and Newlands in Cape Town.

The national selection panel has gone with the same group that successfully toured the West Indies in June. Senior players Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortjé are back and there is the reintroduction of Olivier who has returned to the SA domestic set-up after a prolonged stint in the UK.

Olivier’s last Test appearance for SA was in Gqeberha against Sri Lanka in February 2019. The 29-year-old has made a strong return to the Cricket SA Four-Day Series where he ended the year as the leading wicket-taker, eight scalps clear of second-placed Simon Harmer.

Olivier claimed 28 wickets in eight innings at an average of 11.14 and best innings bowling figures of 5/53.

Glenton Stuurman and Prenelan Subrayen received nods back into the squad while Sisanda Magala and Ryan Rickelton received their maiden Test squad call-ups.

“We as the selectors are excited for the return of Test cricket,” said Cricket SA convener of selectors Victor Mpitsang. “This format is very important to Cricket SA and keeping it relevant and alive is one of the organisation’s priorities.

“We are really looking forward to the return of Dean Elgar and his men. It’s been a long few months since the last time we saw them dominate in the West Indies.

“We are confident in the team that we have selected and believe fully in backing the talent that we have unearthed and cultivated over the last couple of seasons and giving players the backing that they deserve when they have continuously done well over a significant period of time,” Mpitsang said.

“This Test series is also important in terms of getting some points in the Test Championship table and we are confident this group will pick up from where they left off and give us a good show on home soil.

“On behalf of the selectors, I would like to wish Dean [Elgar], Mark Boucher and the team all of the best for the next few weeks of what I’m certain will be really entertaining cricket,” Mpitsang concluded.

SA’s Test squad: Dean Elgar (capt, Titans), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain, Lions), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper, Titans), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Beuran Hendricks (Western Province), George Linde (Western Province), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Anrich Nortjé (Warriors), Keegan Petersen (Dolphins), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Prenelan Subrayen (Dolphins), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Duanne Olivier (Lions).

Full Test Schedule

1st Test (December 26-30 2021, SuperSport Park, Centurion)

2nd Test (January 3-7 2022, Wanderers, Johannesburg)

3rd Test: (January 11-15 2022, Newlands, Cape Town)

The first two Test matches will start at 10am and the third at 10.30am