Sport / Cricket

Paine scandal won’t go away during Ashes, says Ponting

25 November 2021 - 14:10 IAN RANSOM
Ricky Ponting. Picture: REUTERS
Ricky Ponting. Picture: REUTERS

Melbourne — Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting said Tim Paine’s resignation from the captaincy due to a “sexting” scandal will “inevitably” be a distraction during the five-Test Ashes series against England.

Paine stood down from the role last Friday after media revelations that he had been investigated and cleared over sexually explicit text messages sent to a female former colleague at Cricket Tasmania in 2017.

I think it inevitably will [be a distraction]. Hes made a huge call for himself, for Australian cricket and for the betterment of the Australian cricket team. But its not going to go away, Ponting told a Cricket Australia website.

As much as we would all love to see it go away, come to a point where its never talked about, its inevitable that its going to be there.

Unfortunately for Tim hes going to get asked about it everywhere he goes … It will blow over and hopefully it passes in enough time to have some really good clear headspace going into Brisbane [for the first Test].

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon played down the effect of the scandal on the team. I dont see it as a distraction at all, Lyon told reporters on Thursday.

At the end of the day we are professional athletes, we know what weve got to do and how weve got to go about it.

The Ashes begins on December 8 at the Gabba.

Ponting said Alex Carey could replace Paine as wicketkeeper if the 36-year-old is dropped but backed Josh Inglis, who has yet to make his international debut, to be the long-term successor behind the stumps.

Im on record saying I love Inglis — I think hes going to be a really good cricketer for Australia for a long time in whatever format they pick him in first, whether its T20s, one-dayers or Test cricket, he said.

Lyon, however, said he wanted Paine behind the stumps. The selectors said that we were going to pick the best available 11 and in my eyes Tim Paine is the best keeper in the world, he said.

This is very selfish from a bowlers point of view. I want the best gloveman behind the stumps.

Reuters

Coach Peterson believes youngsters can do job against WP

The Warriors coach is looking for more of the same performance shown against North West Dragons
Sport
22 hours ago

BBC drops Michael Vaughan from Ashes coverage over racism controversy

Former England captain excluded because of allegations levelled by three players
Sport
23 hours ago

Verreynne aims to capitalise in absence of rested big boys

Good impression against Netherlands could catch eye of selectors ahead of World Cup
Sport
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Fifa weighs controversial Bafana-Ghana qualifier
Sport / Soccer
2.
Caf ponders moving Africa World Cup playoffs to ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
BBC drops Michael Vaughan from Ashes coverage ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Proteas will not take the Dutch lightly, Keshav ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Verreynne aims to capitalise in absence of rested ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

VINCE VAN DER BIJL: AB de Villiers made us feel invincible and full of ...

Opinion

Proteas will not take the Dutch lightly, Keshav Maharaj says

Sport / Cricket

Visitors New Zealand wary of weakened India

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.