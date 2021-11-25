Sport / Cricket

Iyer and Gill give India the edge against New Zealand

25 November 2021 - 15:29 Amlan Chakraborty
Fans of India react in the crowd during the Third T20 International match between India and New Zealand at Eden Gardens on November 21 2021 in Kolkata, India. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/PANKAJ NANGIA
Fans of India react in the crowd during the Third T20 International match between India and New Zealand at Eden Gardens on November 21 2021 in Kolkata, India. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/PANKAJ NANGIA

Debutant Shreyas Iyer and recalled opener Shubman Gill struck half-centuries to help India overcome Kyle Jamieson’s terrific display of seam bowling and post 258/4 in the opening Test against New Zealand in Kanpur on Thursday.

If Gills 52 helped India overcome the early loss of opener Mayank Agarwal, Iyers unbeaten 75 prevented New Zealand from taking control of the contest after Jamieson had prised out three top-order wickets on the opening day.

Ravindra Jadeja also helped himself to an unbeaten 50 having raised 113 runs with Iyer for the burgeoning fifth-wicket stand.

Green Park Stadiums dry, brown pitch had prompted both sides to pack three spinners but it was Jamieson who impressed the most with the ball on a slow track.

“Hopefully the new ball swings a bit in the morning and we can take a few wickets,” Jamieson (3/47) told the broadcasters after the day’s play.

“India are probably a fraction ahead, but we did well to have them four down.”

With several frontline players, including regular captain Virat Kohli, either rested or recuperating, India fielded a new opening pair after opting to bat on a hazy morning in the north Indian city.

Jamieson drew first blood, dismissing Agarwal caught behind for 13, but Gill had a longer, eventful stay.

The 22-year-old was wrongly adjudged lbw even before he could open his account, a decision that had to be overturned after replays confirmed an inside edge before ball hit pad.

Gill, then on six, was also lucky when Ajaz Patels halfhearted lbw appeal against him was turned down.

New Zealand were left to rue not reviewing that decision as subsequent replays confirmed the ball would have gone on to hit the middle stump.

Gill hit Patel for a six en route to his 50 and his second-wicket stand with Cheteshwar Pujara, who made 26, was worth 61 when Jamieson struck.

The towering seamer dismissed Gill in the first over after lunch when the opener dragged a good-length ball from outside the off-stump onto his stumps.

Indias stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane fell to Jamieson in similar manner after a fluent 35.

Iyer nearly holed out in the deep trying to score his first Test runs but soon figured out a safer way to do so.

He hit two sixes and seven boundaries and remained on course for a century in his first Test innings.

The sides had last met in June when New Zealand triumphed in the World Test Championship final.

Reuters

Proteas will not take the Dutch lightly, Keshav Maharaj says

The ODI series against the Netherlands that begins on Friday will kick off a bumper summer of cricket
Sport
1 day ago

VINCE VAN DER BIJL: AB de Villiers made us feel invincible and full of possibility

His retirement brings to a close a golden era of joyous cricket
Opinion
1 day ago

Paine scandal won’t go away during Ashes, says Ponting

Former Australia skipper foresees unwanted media attention, but bowler Nathan Lyon plays down the furore
Sport
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Fifa weighs controversial Bafana-Ghana qualifier
Sport / Soccer
2.
Caf ponders moving Africa World Cup playoffs to ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
BBC drops Michael Vaughan from Ashes coverage ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Proteas will not take the Dutch lightly, Keshav ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Verreynne aims to capitalise in absence of rested ...
Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.