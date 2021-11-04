Miller urges Proteas to get basics right in must-win clash against England

To get the better of England during the highly anticipated ICC T20 World Cup match in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday and stay in contention for the semifinals, the Proteas will have to master the basics.

That is the view of SA middle-order batter David Miller as the Proteas prepare for the must-win match that will give a clearer indication of whether they progress to the semis or crash out of the tournament.

SA go into their last match of the group stages against England in an unenviable position, as progression to the semifinals is not entirely in their own hands.

“It’s a massive game for us and we know that. What we have done really well is not looking at the end result but just to stick to our processes,” Miller said.

“I know it is a very big cliché but we have to do this, we have to take it ball by ball, take it over by over and be clear in our planning, which is what we have done really well throughout the competition.

“It is going to be batter versus bowler, bowler versus batter, and we have to simplify what we need to do and really enjoy what we have to do.”