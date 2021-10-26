Sport / Cricket

Cricket SA to decide on future of De Kock for not wanting to take the knee

Star batsman made himself unavailable for West Indies match in the T20 World Cup

26 October 2021 - 15:49 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Quinton de Kock. Picture: ISURU SAMEERA/GALLO IMAGES
Quinton de Kock. Picture: ISURU SAMEERA/GALLO IMAGES

The Cricket SA  board will wait for a report from the Proteas management before deciding on the next step after Quinton de Kock withdrew from the team to face the West Indies in the ICC T20 World Cup on Tuesday as he did not want to take the knee.

On Monday, Cricket SA released a statement requiring all the Proteas team members to take the knee during the remaining T20 World Cup matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Shortly before the start of play at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, team management announced that De Kock, who is a crucial member of the team as opening partner to captain Temba Bavuma and wicketkeeper, made himself unavailable due to personal reasons.

De Kock’s place at the top of the order was taken by Reeza Hendricks, who opened with Bavuma, while Heinrich Klaasen assumed the responsibilities of keeping wicket.

In response to De Kock’s move of making himself unavailable, Cricket SA said it has noted his decision and the next move will be determined by the report from team management.

“Cricket SA has noted the decision by SA wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock not to take the knee ahead of Tuesday’s game against the West Indies,” the statement says. “All players had been required, in line with a directive of the Cricket SA board on Monday evening, to take the knee in a united and consistent stance against racism.

“This is also the global gesture against racism that has been adopted by sportspeople across sporting codes because they recognise the power of sport to bring people together. After considering all relevant issues, including the freedom of choice of players, the board had made it clear it was imperative for the team to be seen taking a stand against racism, especially given SA’s history.

“The board’s view was that while diversity can and should find expression in many facets of daily lives, this did not apply when it came to taking a stand against racism.”

