Markram hopes IPL stint will guide his T20 World Cup game

Proteas top order batter Aiden Markram is hoping lessons learnt from his short Indian Premier League (IPL) stint with the Punjab Kings will be valuable for him and SA during the fast-approaching ICC T20 World Cup.

The IPL, which was suspended due to Covid-19 in India earlier in the year, resumed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month, where the World Cup will be played from next week.

SA starts the tournament with a mouth-watering clash against Australia in Abu Dhabi next week and Markram said playing for the Punjab Kings exposed him to the conditions and playing under pressure.

“It was very enjoyable and obviously it is different to how a lot of normal teams work. It was nice to get out and play in the conditions where we are going to play the World Cup,” Markram said about his stint with Punjab Kings where he scored 146 runs in six matches.