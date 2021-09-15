Mark Boucher pleased with Proteas’ progress as World Cup beckons

The Proteas started their preparations for the World Cup, to be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 14, with a tour of the Caribbean in July, where they came from behind to defeat the world champion West Indies 3-2.

They followed that up with a 3-0 whitewash over Ireland in August and have now beaten Sri Lanka by the same margin, all away from home and in unfamiliar conditions.

Boucher said the team had taken stock after they crushed Sri Lanka by 10-wickets to sign off on their limited-overs tour.

“We had a very good chat yesterday with regards to where we are, the lessons we have learnt coming from the West Indies, and where we want to go as a team,” he said.

“I think they took that to heart. [Stand-in captain] Keshav Maharaj had some good words to say too, along with a couple of other senior players.

“We understand that going to the World Cup, you have got to treat each game as [being as] important as the others.”

Boucher said he wants the Proteas to be driven by a winning mentality as they prepare to leave for the Cup in a fortnight’s time.

“I think it is just part of the growth of the team,” the coach said. “We are not really focused on the outcome. It is more about the process and what we are doing in the build-up to big games. It is just part of our learning process and where we want to get to.”

Dangerous opener Quinton de Kock was voted player of the series, top-scoring with 153 runs in three matches.

Boucher believes the wicketkeeper-batter will be the Proteas’ trump card at the World Cup.

“I think he is in a happy space at the moment. It is great to see him performing. He will be a big name for us in the World Cup.”

Maharaj said the Proteas were spurred on by losing the ODI series to Sri Lanka.