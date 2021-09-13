Sport / Cricket

Former captain Ramiz Raja elected chair of Pakistan Cricket Board

Names Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander as coaches for Twenty20 World Cup

13 September 2021 - 17:35 Manasi Pathak
Ramiz Raja, former Pakistan's national cricket team captain and newly elected Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board . Picture: REUTERS
Ramiz Raja, former Pakistan's national cricket team captain and newly elected Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board . Picture: REUTERS

Bengaluru — Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has been elected the new chair of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a tenure of three years after winning an unopposed election, the country’s cricket board announced on Monday.

Raja also announced that former Australian opener Matthew Hayden and former SA all-rounder Vernon Philander were signed up as head coach and bowling coach respectively for the Twenty20 World Cup that begins in October.

Hayden and Philander replace Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis after both coaches stepped down from their respective roles shortly after the World Cup squad was named last week.

“Hayden is Australian, I feel he can bring some aggression into the team. He has World Cup experience, he was a world-class player,” Raja told reporters. “An Australian occupying the dressing room will have a lot of benefits. This Pakistan team can win the World Cup, it just needs an improvement of 10%.”

Raja, who played more than 250 international matches for Pakistan from 1984 to 1997, replaces Ehsan Mani who stepped down from his role in August. After his retirement, Raja became a cricket commentator. The 59-year-old served as the CEO of the PCB in 2003/2004.

“One of my key focuses will be to help introduce in the Pakistan men’s cricket team the same culture, mindset, attitude and approach that once made Pakistan one of the most feared cricket playing nations,” Raja said.

“Obviously, as a former cricketer, my other priority will be to look into the welfare of our past and present cricketers. The game has and will always be about the cricketers and, as such, they deserve more recognition and respect from their parent institution.”

Reuters

Fielding four spinners a refreshing change, says Shamsi

Three quality spinners, and part-timer Aiden Markram, give the Proteas options in the upcoming World Cup
Sport
4 hours ago

Nine-wicket win seals SA’s T20 series triumph over Sri Lanka

Tabraiz Shamsi the pick of the bowlers with 3/20, while Aiden Markram finishes with a career best 3/21
Sport
1 day ago

Maharaj worried about Proteas qualifying for ODI World Cup

SA languish in ninth place on the Super League table, outside the automatic qualifying spots
Sport
4 days ago

SA pick three spinners but no Malan for T20 World Cup

Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock likely to open the batting
Sport
4 days ago

Australia will cancel Afghanistan Test if women’s cricket is banned

Taliban cultural official says he does not think women will be allowed to play cricket
Sport
4 days ago

Proteas coach Mark Boucher takes positives from defeat

To win a series on the subcontinent you have to grab opportunities‚ says Mark Boucher
Sport
5 days ago

