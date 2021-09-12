Sport / Cricket

Nine-wicket win seals SA’s T20 series triumph over Sri Lanka

Tabraiz Shamsi the pick of the bowlers with 3/20, while Aiden Markram finishes with a career best 3/21

12 September 2021 - 20:45 Rohith Nair
Tabraiz Shamsi of Proteas celebrates the wicket of Dasun Shanaka of Sri Lanka during the second T20 International match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, September 12 2021. Picture: ISURU SAMEERA/GALLO IMAGES
Tabraiz Shamsi of Proteas celebrates the wicket of Dasun Shanaka of Sri Lanka during the second T20 International match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, September 12 2021. Picture: ISURU SAMEERA/GALLO IMAGES

SA beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets in a rain-hit Twenty20 (T20) international in Colombo on Sunday to win the three-match series with a match to spare.

Having lost the one-day international series 2-1, the Proteas won the first T20 match by 28 runs and bowled out Sri Lanka for 103 in the second — their lowest score when batting first at home.

Opener Kusal Perera scored 30 but found little support as five bowlers picked up wickets regularly.

Tabraiz Shamsi was the pick of the bowlers with 3/20, while Aiden Markram finished with a career best 3/21 as the spinners wreaked havoc.

“We’ve got a lot of quality bowlers in the attack. These pitches take a lot more turn than back home. That’s something we’ve got to get used to,” said Shamsi, who was player of the match.

In response, SA reached the target with the loss of just one wicket as opener Quinton de Kock smashed seven boundaries in his unbeaten knock of 58, while Markram scored 21 off 19 balls.

The final T20I will be played in Colombo on Tuesday.

Reuters

Proteas coach Mark Boucher takes positives from defeat

To win a series on the subcontinent you have to grab opportunities‚ says Mark Boucher
Sport
4 days ago

NEIL MANTHORP: When being in the middle is better than being anywhere else

The atmosphere within the Proteas squad in Sri Lanka is far from uncomfortable but also not ideal
Sport
6 days ago

Reeza Hendricks hopes to make T20 World Cup squad after missing out in 2019

The opening batsman had to make way for Hashim Amla despite sizzling debut
Sport
5 days ago

Janneman Malan happy with blistering start to ODI career

Proteas star batsman says every game is about scoring runs
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Solskjaer feels good times again with Ronaldo
Sport / Soccer
2.
Hamilton and Verstappen blame each other for ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
All Blacks in menacing mood as they hammer Pumas ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Salah joins 100 club as Liverpool win at Leeds in ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Britain’s new queen of tennis revels in the moment
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Maharaj worried about Proteas qualifying for ODI World Cup

Sport / Cricket

Sri Lanka wizards have Proteas in a spin

Sport / Cricket

Proteas let it slip at the death

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.