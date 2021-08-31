Hendricks escapes with stitches after being struck by ball at training

Beuran Hendricks can count himself fortunate that he only needed a few stitches after he was hit in the face by a shot from hard-hitting Proteas teammate Dwaine Pretorius during the team’s practice session in Colombo at the weekend.

The freak accident happened during the Proteas’ first practice session on Friday, but the Lions left-arm seamer did not need to be admitted to hospital and had a black eye as a reminder of the incident.

The 31-year-old Cape Town-born former Cobras fast bowler was subsequently cleared for concussion by the team doctors.

It remains to be seen if he will be named in the 11 to play in the opening ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on Thursday.

“I finished my [practice] bowling stint in the middle and had a bit of extra time sort of to help out, so I went to the nets and threw a little to Dwaine Pretorius and a couple of other guys,” said Hendricks.

“While I was throwing, some guys wanted spin, just to enhance their game of spin and prepare for the conditions we are going to be in. Obviously Dwaine, who is very excited to be here and we know hits the ball quite hard, just threw one a little bit too full, a little bit too wide and it popped straight back at me at some speed.”

Hendricks said he tried to get his hands in the way but the ball slipped through his fingers and went straight to his eye.

“I went down and everybody had a little bit of a shock, but it felt OK. I did not have much dizziness or anything like that, and I got tested by the doctors for concussion.”

The fast bowler was floored by the incident but said he was able to stand up and walk as soon as the doctor attended to him.

Hendricks can count himself lucky. Players have been seriously injured after being hit by a ball, and some have even lost their lives.

In June, a net bowler was taken to hospital after being hit on the head by a shot from David Warner during Australia’s practice session at The Oval.

Proteas coach Mark Boucher’s career was ended by a freak injury when a bail flew off onto his eye during a tour of England in 2012.