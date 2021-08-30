Proteas preparing as best they can, says Dwaine Pretorius

The Proteas have been in quarantine and training in small groups since arriving in Colombo last week. The team are preparing as best they can, says all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius, in a tough bubble environment and unfamiliar conditions ahead of the start of their six-match limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

The action will get under way on Thursday with the first of the three ODIs at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

“Unfortunately the weather did not play ball today, so we had an indoor session. It was very humid but it was a good first session and I am sure the guys enjoyed it,” Pretorius said.

“Obviously it is a bit tough having smaller groups with the quarantine and Covid-19, but we are dealing with that as best we can and hopefully we can get back to training as a team as soon as possible.

“Probably the wicket will be slow and obviously the outfield looks like it won’t be as fast as in SA and I think spin and a change of pace will play a huge role in the ODIs and T20s.”