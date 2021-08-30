NEIL MANTHORP: Nerves fray as lockdown life in Colombo hotel wears thin
Difficult dynamics lead to some open and honest conversations as quarantine in plush hotel takes a toll
30 August 2021 - 19:31
To most cricket supporters, the idea of spending a week or 10 days stuck in a comfortable hotel room having three good quality meals delivered each day and a reliable Wi-Fi connection might not sound too bad. Throw in a decent view and a comfortable bed, it could pass for a holiday, or at least a relaxing break.
As a one-off, and as a choice, it might have something going for it. I know a professional cricketer who once booked himself a winter “weekend special” in a hotel his team used regularly during the season because he “always wondered what it would be like to stay there without worrying about the next morning”...
