Cricket SA mum on the future of Mark Boucher
Coach apologises for involvement in alleged racial taunts on eve of team’s departure for Sri Lanka
With less than 24 hours to the Proteas’ scheduled departure to Sri Lanka, Cricket SA has declined to comment when asked if coach Mark Boucher will travel with the team.
Sports fans have called for Boucher to step down or be fired after he apologised in an affidavit to the Cricket SA’s Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) hearings for his involvement in alleged racial taunts aimed at black former teammates.
In an apology released on Monday, Boucher agreed that former teammate and spinner Paul Adams was called “brown s**t” in “playful banter” but denied coming up with the name.
“I can categorically say I did not give Mr Adams the name ‘brown s**t’. I don’t know who gave him the name. I apologise unreservedly for any offensive conduct, real or perceived, that has been attributed to me,” reads his affidavit.
The Proteas will leave the country for the subcontinent on Wednesday to play three ODIs and three T20s against Sri Lanka in Colombo from September 2 to 14. It is an important tour as it is part of their preparations for the T20 World Cup in October and November.
Asked whether Boucher will travel with the team, Cricket SA spokesperson Thamie Mthembu tiptoed around the issue.
“Cricket SA has taken note of all the testimonies of the witnesses who have given evidence at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings,” Mthembu said in a written response.
“The SJN process provides an opportunity for all affected individuals and/or organisations to respond to the allegations made against them, and this is an important part of the process. We are comfortable this approach protects the independence, autonomy and integrity of this project.
“Consequently, Cricket SA prefers not to comment publicly during the ongoing processes of these hearings on the evidence that has emerged,” Mthembu said.
Cricket SA will make representations to the ombudsman “to formally respond to pertinent issues raised by the testimonies”.