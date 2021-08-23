Sport / Cricket NEIL MANTHORP: The Oval Invincibles gave us something to shout about at Lord’s There are still more good stories than bad in SA cricket, though it may not feel like that when the SJN hearings resume BL PREMIUM

Just in case SA cricket supporters missed it on Saturday, the country had three compelling reasons to cheer and celebrate when the Oval Invincibles beat the Southern Brave by 48 runs in the final of the inaugural Hundred competition at Lord’s.

Captain Dane van Niekerk was not just at the heart of the final victory, she led from the front throughout the 10 games to finish with 259 runs, eight wickets, a cherished trophy and an even greater respect among teammates and opponents than she enjoyed before. ..