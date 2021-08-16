Sport / Cricket NEIL MANTHORP: Long-term insight is needed to build a successful team Everything gets measured in cricket to the minutest degree, but planning is far less in the spotlight BL PREMIUM

There are few more thrilling moments in sport than the unexpected victory by the underdog, the win that nobody saw coming, not even the players. But they are few and far between, and not just because inferior teams are naturally more likely to lose to better teams.

Upsets have been made even rarer by the art and science of statistical and technical analysis, which is now more advanced than ever in cricket, with ultra slow-motion cameras able to pry into a batsman’s tiniest weakness and reveal even the best kept of a bowler’s secrets. ..