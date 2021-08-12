The Proteas will be without important players in fast bowler Lungi Ngidi‚ wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock and batsman David Miller for the ODI series against Sri Lanka in Colombo in September.

Ngidi will miss out for personal reasons‚ De Kock is being rested while Miller is recovering from a hamstring injury sustained against Ireland. However, they are expected to be available for the T20 series.

Meanwhile‚ all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius returns to both the ODI and T20 squads after being forced to miss out on the recent tours to the West Indies and Ireland for medical reasons.

Fast bowler Junior Dala has been included in the ODI squad for this six-match tour that comprises three ODIs and three T20s to be played on September 2-14 at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

“The selection panel is pleased to announce the squads that will go to Sri Lanka at the end of this month. After the white-ball teams’ successes in the West Indies and Ireland‚ we are excited to have them back in action and continuing their preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup later this year‚” Cricket SA convener of selectors Victor Mpitsang said.

Proteas ODI squad to Sri Lanka:

Temba Bavuma (captain‚ Lions)‚ Junior Dala (Titans)‚ Beuran Hendricks (Western Province)‚ Reeza Hendricks (Lions)‚ Heinrich Klaasen (Titans)‚ George Linde (Western Province)‚ Janneman Malan (The Rocks)‚ Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins)‚ Aiden Markram (Titans)‚ Wiaan Mulder (Lions)‚ Anrich Nortjé (Warriors)‚ Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins)‚ Dwaine Pretorius (Dragons)‚ Kagiso Rabada (Lions)‚ Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans)‚ Rassie van der Dussen (Lions)‚ Kyle Verreynne (Western Province)‚ Lizaad Williams (Titans)

Proteas T20 squad to Sri Lanka:

Temba Bavuma (captain‚ Lions)‚ Quinton de Kock (Titans)‚ Bjorn Fortuin (Lions)‚ Beuran Hendricks (Western Province)‚ Reeza Hendricks (Lions)‚ Heinrich Klaasen (Titans)‚ George Linde (Western Province)‚ Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins)‚ Sisanda Magala (Lions)‚ Aiden Markram (Titans)‚ David Miller (Dolphins)‚ Wiaan Mulder (Lions)‚ Lungi Ngidi (Titans)‚ Anrich Nortjé (Warriors)‚ Dwaine Pretorius (Dragons)‚ Kagiso Rabada (Lions)‚ Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans)‚ Rassie van der Dussen (Lions)‚ Lizaad Williams (Titans).