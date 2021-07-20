JOB AD | Cricket SA CEO

Cricket SA (CSA) is the national governing body for and administers all aspects of cricket in SA.

A fixed-term position for a CEO has become available. The successful candidate will work with the CSA board of directors, lead, and implement strategic plans, which will aid CSA to respond to the changing business, social and sporting environment.

The CEO will play an important part in the operational and strategic management of the wider organisation, achieving the goals of CSA’s five main pillars: excellence; development; sustainability; transformation; and brand and reputation.

The CEO will report (primarily such as functional responsibility) to the board and administratively to the chair.

The CEO is primarily responsible for providing strategic, financial, and operational leadership for CSA and will co-ordinate and work with the board and the executive leadership team. The CEO will be the ultimate executive custodian of all cricket matters in SA, from the professional levels through to grass roots development levels with a clear focus on the sustainable growth and transformation of the game in the medium to long term.

The CEO will foster an inclusive, open, and transparent culture throughout the organisation with high levels of innovation, energy, and unity of purpose. The CEO will develop strong and lasting relationships with all main stakeholders of the game in SA and internationally.

In addition, the CEO will be the public face of CSA.

The following qualifications, experience, knowledge and skills are essential requirements:

A minimum of an appropriate postgraduate qualification in business administration/commerce/sports management or any equivalent postgraduate qualification (NQF8).

A minimum of 10 years working experience as an executive in a medium-sized organisation, with a prior experience as a CEO or similar role being a distinct advantage.

a prior experience as a CEO or similar role being a distinct advantage. Exceptional leadership and people management experience with a proven track record in building strong business relationships, fostering healthy stakeholder relationships, creating new partnerships, and driving a culture of collaboration and innovation.

building strong business relationships, fostering healthy stakeholder relationships, creating new partnerships, and driving a culture of collaboration and innovation. Successfully implemented transformation strategies and plans.

The successful candidate would be based at CSA Offices, 86 fifth Street, Johannesburg.

Qualifying candidates can apply to careers@cricket.co.za with a comprehensive CV, cover letter, copy of SA ID, copies of qualifications and at least three contactable references.

All applications will be treated in strict confidence. Shortlisted candidates will undergo interviews and possible additional assessments.

In making the final selection, consideration will be given to the employment equity objectives of CSA. A performance agreement shall be entered with the successful applicant. CSA reserves the right not to make an appointment.

The closing date for applications is July 30 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Should you not receive a response to your application within 14 days after the closing date, please consider it as being unsuccessful.

Visit www.cricket.co.za for more information on the vacancy.

This article was paid for by Cricket SA.