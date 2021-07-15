SA bowling coach Charl Langeveldt has hinted there could be a few changes in personnel for the third and final one-day international (ODI) against Ireland at the Malahide Cricket Ground in Dublin on Friday.

The Proteas go into this ODI trailing 1-0 and another defeat could see them drop the important World Cup Super League points that go towards qualification for the 2023 World Cup.

The Proteas rested influential wicketkeeper/batsman Quinton de Kock and key fast bowler Lungi Ngidi when they lost to Ireland by 43 runs on Tuesday‚ but the duo are expected to be recalled to the starting line-up on Friday.

“I would think that Quinny was rested for the two games and is probably coming back. Maybe we are just looking to a few other changes as well‚ but we’ll let you know,” Langeveldt said.

Besides De Kock and Ngidi‚ Langeveldt also suggested that explosive fast bowler Lizaad Williams may be given his ODI debut.

“Lizaad has been doing well. He brings a lot of energy and a different skills set as a skiddy fast bowler‚ so he is someone we are looking at.

“Beuran Hendricks is a left-armer and he always brings something different to the table.

“It is always great to have a left hander in your attack. Ireland played a left hander and he bowled brilliantly. He gave them something different in the middle periods of the innings. Someone has to bowl wicket to wicket and maybe try to nick right handers.”

In the loss to Ireland‚ SA bowlers Kagiso Rabada‚ Anrich Nortjé‚ Andile Phehlukwayo‚ Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi only managed five wickets. With the bat‚ the Proteas were meekly bowled out for 247 after 48.3 overs, and Langeveldt wants an improved all-round performance.

“Something that we have spoken a lot and hard about is the ability to take wickets up front and have spinners who will apply more pressure in the middle periods. We must try to get wickets up front‚ middle period squeeze them a bit more, and with the bat you can’t just say we are not going to get to 290.

“You need to be able to say that we can chase that score down because it is not only about the bowlers. Cricket is a sport that is played by 11 players and everyone has to contribute.”

Langeveldt said he was “always hard on the bowlers” but tried to improve the team as a collective. The fielding had to be great on the day and the batsmen too.

Langeveldt pointed out that it is difficult for the bowlers to change formats.

“Around the world a lot of teams are using a lot of players. This is something that we as management need to do better by giving fringe players an opportunity.

“You could see that sometimes it is hard to change from bowling Test lengths for a long time and then go straight into a T20 series where you have to change.”