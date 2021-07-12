Sport / Cricket NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas can’t take automatic qualification for 2023 World Cup for granted Losing 2-1 at home to Pakistan may prove more costly than was realised when it happened BL PREMIUM

On July 2 1969 the West Indies, on the cusp of becoming the greatest Test team of all time, agreed to a convivial pop across the ocean to play a one-day match against Ireland. They were welcomed as heroes and treated as such. And bowled out for 25 the next day.

Over 50 years later the extent of the Irish hospitality remains a point of conjecture, but there is no doubt that Ireland captain Dougie Goodwin’s extraordinary figures of 5/6 were assisted by the visit the West Indies players paid to the Guinness brewery the afternoon before. And evening. And night. ..