Sport / Cricket

Miserly Shamsi spins SA to T20 series win against West Indies

Left-arm wrist spinner takes 1/11 in four overs to stall the hosts’ victory charge as the tourists prevail 3-2

04 July 2021 - 14:28 Nick Said
Tabraiz Shamsi during the South Africa national cricket team training session. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART
Left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was at his miserly best as SA claimed the five-match Twenty20 International series with a 25-run victory over West Indies at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Saturday.

Shamsi recorded figures of 1/11 in four overs to stall the West Indies victory charge as the hosts attempted to chase down SA’s score of 168/4, but were restricted to 143/9 as the tourists claimed the series 3-2.

Shamsi has been excellent in all five games, conceding just 80 runs at an economy rate of four per over against a powerful home batting line-up at the small venue in St George’s.

Evin Lewis (52 from 34) gave West Indies a fast start to their chase, but the remainder of the batting line-up struggled to score at his rate and they soon fell off the pace, leaving too much to do in the final few overs.

Seamer Lungi Ngidi saved his best performance for the last game in the series as he recorded figures of 3/32.

After choosing to bat, SA’s innings was propelled by a 128-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (60 from 42 balls) and Aiden Markram (70 from 48 balls), a record for the tourists for any wicket against West Indies.

But as has been the case throughout the series, they too struggled to finish well, scoring just 32 runs in the final five overs of the innings despite having wickets in hand.

Seamer Fidel Edwards was the pick of the home bowling attack with 2/19 from three overs.

Reuters

Securing West Indies series will boost Proteas for World Cup

Victory in fourth match could open the way to success on the big stage
Sport
3 days ago

T20 World Cup moved to Oman and UAE after Covid-19 surge in India

India’s cricket board will remain the official host for the tournament, which will start on October 17
Sport
5 days ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas bowlers need to start contributing with the bat

Lack of all rounders in the current Proteas squad was never more starkly on show than in T20 Internationals against the West Indies
Sport
5 days ago
