Sport / Cricket

Shamsi tangles West Indies up in spin as De Kock shines with bat

SA’s left-arm wrist spinner takes 2/13 as the tourists win the third Twenty20 International to lead series 2-1

30 June 2021 - 15:15 Nick Said
Tabraiz Shamsi during the South Africa national cricket team training session. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART
Tabraiz Shamsi during the South Africa national cricket team training session. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART

SA’s left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took 2/13 in four overs as the tourists edged West Indies by one run in the third Twenty20 International to take a 2-1 series lead at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada, on Tuesday.

After being sent in to bat by the home side for the third consecutive time, the Proteas managed a below-par 167/8 in their 20 overs, but successfully defended the total as West Indies fell one run short for the loss of seven wickets.

Shamsi, the No 1-ranked bowler in T20 international cricket, slowed the home side’s scoring to a crawl in the middle of the innings and left them chasing the game. They needed 15 runs off the final over from Kagiso Rabada, but Fabian Allen (14 not out) battled with the pace and swing from the tall seamer and they fell agonisingly short.

Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran were the top scorers for West Indies, both with 27, their chase hampered by the fact that none of the batsmen managed to kick on to a half-century.

In-form Quinton de Kock was the mainstay of the SA innings, scoring 72 from 51 balls. He put on 60 for the fourth wicket with Rassie van der Dussen (32 from 24 balls).

At one stage the tourists looked as though they would score close to 200, but wily seamers Obed McCoy (4/22) and Dwayne Bravo (3/25) slowed the scoring rate with their variations and change of pace as they picked up wickets at regular intervals.

The fourth match in the five-game series will be played at the same venue on Thursday.

Reuters

T20 World Cup moved to Oman and UAE after Covid-19 surge in India

India’s cricket board will remain the official host for the tournament, which will start on October 17
Sport
1 day ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas bowlers need to start contributing with the bat

Lack of all rounders in the current Proteas squad was never more starkly on show than in T20 Internationals against the West Indies
Sport
1 day ago

We have what it takes to win the series, says Anrich Nortje

Fast bowler says Proteas need to ‘play and execute’ to beat Windies and win the series
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Germany not big on penalty preparation for ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Barty beats Suarez Navarro to reach Wimbledon ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon with ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Strong Springbok team named to face Georgia
Sport / Rugby
5.
Cavendish cements comeback with Tour stage victory
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas bowlers need to start contributing with the bat

Sport / Cricket

We have what it takes to win the series, says Anrich Nortje

Sport / Cricket

Magnificent Maharaj too excited to celebrate hat-trick

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.