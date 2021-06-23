Sport / Cricket

New chair Lawson Naidoo is well aware of the challenges facing Cricket SA

New board seeks to stabilise the organisation and get input from stakeholders in first 100 days

23 June 2021 - 15:48 Tiisetso Malepa
PICTURE: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD
PICTURE: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD

Lawson Naidoo was elected the new Cricket SA majority independent board chair on Tuesday.

Steven Budlender was elected as the lead independent director when the new board met for its first meeting.

Naidoo and Budlender, an advocate, were appointed as Cricket SA directors at the organisation’s annual general meeting on June 12 in a historic event where the cricket body‚ under a minister-appointed interim board‚ fought tooth and nail to become the first sporting code in the country to have a majority independent board.

Naidoo‚ who is the executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution and a founding partner of political risk consultancy the Paternoster Group‚ thanked his fellow directors for showing confidence in him.

“We are all well aware of the challenges facing us in making Cricket SA a world-class sporting organisation both on and off the field of play‚” Naidoo said.

The new board said it would focus in its first 100 days on stabilising Cricket SA and would embark on an engagement programme to gain input from stakeholders as it seeks to align everyone towards a shared vision.

Naidoo and Budlender were appointed with Norman Arendse‚ Andrew Hudson‚ Simo Lushaba‚ Andisa Ntsubane‚ Mark Rayner and Muditambi Ravele as the eight independent directors in the new-look 15-person board.

The five non-independent directors are Daniel Govender from KwaZulu-Natal‚ Limpopo’s John Mogodi‚ Mpumalanga’s Craig Nel‚ Tebogo Siko from Northerns and Simphiwe Ndzundzu from Border.

Acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki and acting CFO Christelle Janse van Rensburg will be incorporated as directors to complete the board.

The last time Cricket SA had a lead independent director was when Arendse occupied the position in 2013-2018. Budlender has now been entrusted with that responsibility.

NEIL MANTHORP: Keegan Petersen’s star set to keep rising

The Paarl cricketer put in the hard work and sacrifice to rise from provincial to Test ranks
Opinion
1 day ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: The chairs at Cricket SA’s board more like smelly stools

The members council's unending dramas suggest something disgusting is afoot
Sport
5 days ago

FRANS CRONJE: Tiny proportion of South Africans see racism as particularly serious policy priority

If critical race theory theorists are to be taken at face value, every liberal democracy is pitted in a fight to the death between white racists and ...
Opinion
4 days ago

Markram happy to go into battle with Proteas’ seam attack

Batsman impressed with how the trio of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortjé and Lungi Ngidi went about their business in the first West Indies Test
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Tokyo to allow 10,000 Olympic spectators
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Cavendish in surprise return to Tour de France
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Maharaj hat-trick helps SA to series win over ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Magnificent Maharaj too excited to celebrate ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Wayde van Niekerk finally qualifies to defend ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

NEIL MANTHORP: Jealousy and infighting alive and well at Cricket SA

Sport / Cricket

Magnificent Maharaj too excited to celebrate hat-trick

Sport / Cricket

FRANS CRONJE: Tiny proportion of South Africans see racism as particularly ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.