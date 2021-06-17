Sport / Cricket

Play both spinners in WTC final, Laxman tells India

Former Test batsman would like to see both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja take on New Zealand

17 June 2021 - 17:27 Amlan Chakraborty
VVS Laxman. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ANESH DEBIKY
VVS Laxman. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ANESH DEBIKY

New Delhi — India should play both their spinners in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and pick Ishant Sharma as their third seamer, former Test batsman VVS Laxman has said.

The inaugural edition of the WTC culminates with the final in Southampton from Friday and India are weighing their options for the one-off match against a New Zealand team upbeat after their 1-0 series victory against England last Sunday.

Ravichandran Ashwin is the specialist spinner in India’s 15-member squad, which includes spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

“I will go with both Jadeja and Ashwin in the final,” Laxman told India Today news channel. “It is a blessing for India that these two are playing in the same generation. They not only take wickets but also score handy runs down the order, which will be very crucial in the English condition.”

India captain Virat Kohli could also be tempted to play seam-bowling all-rounder Hanuma Vihari should they decide to go with one spinner.

With Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami set to share the new ball, 32-year-old Ishant will be vying with Mohammed Siraj for the third seamer’s role.

Laxman said he would prefer the experience of Ishant, a veteran of 101 Tests, to the youthful exuberance of Siraj, who made his Test debut late last year.

“I’d go with Ishant, Shami, and Bumrah as my three pacers in the WTC final,” said Laxman, who was known for his elegant shotmaking during his 134-Test career. “I feel Siraj is confident after the way he performed against Australia and also against England.”

“What we want in the all-important final is a lot of experience, and the way Ishant has given solidity to the Indian bowling line-up has been exceptional.”

Reuters

Markram happy to go into battle with Proteas’ seam attack

Batsman impressed with how the trio of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortjé and Lungi Ngidi went about their business in the first West Indies Test
Sport
1 hour ago

New Zealand and India to vie for Test championship

Black Caps out to end jinx while India chase first ICC title under skipper Virat Kohli
Sport
23 hours ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Jealousy and infighting alive and well at Cricket SA

Adopting a new constitution and having a majority independent board was never going to end the organisation’s troubles, but at least it’s a start
Sport
2 days ago
