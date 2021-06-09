Sport / Cricket

ECB must not punish Robinson too severely if he has changed — Holding

09 June 2021 - 15:47 Manasi Pathak
England's Ollie Robinson. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW COULDRIDGE
England's Ollie Robinson. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW COULDRIDGE

Bengaluru — The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) should not “come down too hard” on Ollie Robinson for old racist and sexist comments he made on Twitter if the fast bowler has since changed his behaviour, says former West Indies bowler Michael Holding.                 

The ECB suspended Robinson from all international cricket last weekend pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation into his Twitter posts, which were made in 2012-2013.

Robinson apologised “unreservedly” for those tweets, which went viral on social media last week when he made his Test debut against New Zealand at Lord’s.

“[It was] eight, nine years ago. Can the ECB find out please, if beyond that time, Robinson has kept on behaving like that, saying things like that, tweeting things like that?” Holding told Sky Sports on Tuesday.

“If he has done something like that nine years ago, and since then he has learnt and done nothing like that and he has changed his ways in recent years, then I don’t think you should come down too hard on him.”

Holding said the ECB had taken the right course of action by suspending the 27-year-old to investigate the matter.

“You don’t allow him to continue playing while an investigation is going on at the same time, because if you find out things that are horrible coming out in that investigation,” he said.  “But do it quickly, let’s get it over with quickly.”

The ECB has said it would take “relevant and appropriate action” after questions were raised publicly about historical tweets from several other players.

The board is also investigating a second England player for historical “offensive” social media posts, cricket website Wisden has reported.

Reuters

Mushrooming T20 leagues a threat to the international game, warns Faf du Plessis

Former SA skipper says world cricket could become like soccer, with players choosing franchise games over national duty
Sport
2 days ago

Ngidi says Proteas gunning for clean sweep against West Indies

The squad is ready for Test action on Thursday but the weather in St Lucia is keeping the team guessing
Sport
1 day ago

New Zealand not carrying scars into final of Test championship, says skipper

It’s a different side from the one that lost by a whisker against England in the World Cup in 2019, says Kane Williamson
Sport
2 days ago

Proteas spinner Shamsi has unfinished business in the Test arena

The bowler is part of the strong SA spin department gearing up for the West Indies series
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
New Athletics SA board scraps qualifying criteria
Sport / Other Sport
2.
White welcomes back three Boks for Stormers clash
Sport / Rugby
3.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: A jab, the Lions, a beer and ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Tokyo doctors call for cancellation of Olympic ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Caster Semenya targets 5,000m slot at Tokyo ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.