Ngidi says Proteas gunning for clean sweep against West Indies

08 June 2021 - 17:54 Tiisetso Malepa
Lungi Ngidi (centre). Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES

Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi says he loves the surroundings at St Lucia in the West Indies but cautioned that the weather may be tricky to navigate in terms of how the visitors manage certain stages during the Test match.

The Proteas return to action on Thursday with the first of two Test matches at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

Ngidi‚ as with almost everyone on the touring party‚ is visiting the Caribbean for the first time with the Proteas and admitted that while they have been warmly welcomed‚ the weather has kept the team guessing.

“You know with the overcast conditions they change literally every 30 minutes and you never know what you are going to get.

“One minute there is rain and the next it is scorching hot and then it is windy‚” said the 25-year-old Durbanite.

“So when it is overcast you can use it as much as you can with the swing, and when it is pretty much hot you just have got to exploit the bounce, and when it is windy you try to use the swing and get the ball to move as much as possible.”

The big fast bowler‚ though‚ said the team has already acclimatised and is ready for whatever they are faced with.

“I think we have been pretty good with it. You never know what you are going to expect.

“One morning you think you are going to get out early and then it is raining, and then it is hot for the rest of the day, and in the afternoon it starts raining.

“So I think we are pretty much used to anything that can happen. We just have to take it in our stride, but I just think we have to be aware of the weather in terms of when we are out there batting or bowling.”

With a full-strength squad without any injury concerns‚ Ngidi said the team is gunning for a clean sweep of the Test series.

“Look, for me 2-0 is what any team will be looking for. To be honest, we are looking forward to a Test series win.”

The Proteas have not bossed their opponents in Test cricket for a long time and Ngidi agrees that needs to change, with the team enjoying a fine balance of experience and youth.

“It has been a while since we have been able to put in solid, convincing performances and blow teams away.

“So that is what we are focusing on. We have got some experience in the team and we have got some youth.

“There’s always energy on the field and there are those guys who are going to keep you in your lane when you start getting a bit excited.

“So it should be a good Test series. I’m sure a lot of fans back home would like to see the Proteas win and that is what we are working towards.”

