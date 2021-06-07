Sport / Cricket

Mushrooming T20 leagues a threat to the international game, warns Faf du Plessis

Former SA skipper says world cricket could become like soccer, with players choosing franchise games over national duty

07 June 2021 - 14:15 Amlan Chakraborty
Faf du Plessis. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/RYAN PIERSE
Faf du Plessis. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/RYAN PIERSE

New Delhi — The proliferation of domestic Twenty20 leagues poses a threat to international cricket and the game must find a way to balance both, according to SA’s former captain Faf du Plessis.

All top cricket-playing nations — including Australia, India, England, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka — have their own T20 leagues. The West Indies, which groups several Caribbean islands and other territories, also has its own league.

“I think it’s a threat for the international game — the power of the leagues that are growing year by year,” Du Plessis, who is a familiar face in such franchise leagues himself and is in Abu Dhabi for the Pakistan Super League T20 competition, told a virtual news conference on Sunday.

“If it becomes a choice moving forward into the future, then it can be a real threat for the international game.”

Du Plessis pointed out how several West Indies players chose franchise cricket over national duty and he felt several SA cricketers could go down that road.

“Maybe in 10 years’ time, cricket will be almost like soccer, where you have your world events and in between you just have these leagues around the world,” the 36-year-old said.

“There needs to be a way somehow you can try and work with both. Otherwise, I think the strength of other tournaments is growing insanely quick at the moment. It is right now potentially a danger for international cricket.”

The batsman identified defending champions West Indies as the favourite at this year’s T20 World Cup to be organised by India.

“If you look at teams with good firepower and experience, you have to look at West Indies and the fact that they have brought back all their players, almost given them a directive to try and be the team that wins three times,” he said.

“All the guys you wouldn’t have seen playing much of international cricket will be back” Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell.” 

Reuters

Proteas spinner Shamsi has unfinished business in the Test arena

The bowler is part of the strong SA spin department gearing up for the West Indies series
Sport
4 days ago

Proteas quickie Nortjé thrilled about West Indies trip

SA head to two-match Test series against the West Indies in St Lucia
Sport
6 days ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Keeping shots in the dark does Cricket SA no favours

As SA falls behind in the global arena, the organisation needs a new straight-talking CEO
Opinion
6 days ago
