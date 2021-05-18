Cricket SA have confirmed that former captain AB de Villiers will not be coming out of retirement.

Cricket SA announced the squads for the tours to the West Indies and Ireland on Tuesday and De Villiers, who was angling for a possible return to the Proteas to play at the T20 World Cup later this year‚ is not among the names.

In announcing the squads‚ selectors convener Victor Mpitsang said discussions with De Villiers have concluded and his retirement remains final.

Mpitsang said the two tours are part of preparations for this year’s T20 World Cup and the World Cup in 2023.

“This is a huge tour for the Proteas. We have a fully fit team with an exciting balance of youth and experience‚” said Mpitsang. “The selection panel is confident that it has put together an exciting group of young cricketers that will be well led by Dean [Elgar] and Temba [Bavuma].

“The Caribbean is well-known for its low and slow wickets and we have ensured that we have chosen the personnel needed for every eventuality on this important excursion.

“While there aren’t any [ICC World Test Championship] points to play for‚ it is still of vital importance for SA to produce winning results through a steadily growing and high-performing cricket pipeline.

“The historic tour to Ireland is crucial for points towards our qualification for the 2023 Cricket World Cup and preparation for the T20 World Cup later this year. This is the start of our road to these trophies and every tour will see us field our absolute best sides.”

A notable inclusion in the Test squad for the two matches against the West Indies is KwaZulu-Natal Coastal off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen.

The 27-year-old Subrayen is joined by his former SA U-19 teammate Lizaad Williams‚ who has also received his first call-up. They are part of the 19 men to be led by Dean Elgar in his first outing as captain.

The national selection panel has put emphasis on firming up the spin-bowling department in preparation for the slow wickets of the Caribbean, with Subrayen joining Keshav Maharaj‚ Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde in the squad.

For the Proteas’ first bilateral tour to the region in 11 years‚ Elgar and Aiden Markram will offer spin options while other uncapped players in the Test squad include Kyle Verreynne‚ Keegan Petersen‚ Sarel Erwee and Marco Jansen.

Proteas Test Squad to the West Indies: Dean Elgar (captain‚ Northerns)‚ Temba Bavuma (vice-captain‚ CGL)‚ Quinton de Kock (Northerns)‚ Sarel Erwee (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal)‚ Beuran Hendricks (WP)‚ George Linde (WP)‚ Keshav Maharaj (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal)‚ Lungi Ngidi (Northerns)‚ Aiden Markram (Northerns)‚ Wiaan Mulder (CGL)‚ Anrich Nortjé (EP)‚ Keegan Peterson (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal)‚ Kagiso Rabada (CGL)‚ Rassie van der Dussen (CGL)‚ Kyle Verreynne (WP)‚ Tabraiz Shamsi (Northerns)‚ Lizaad Williams (Northerns)‚ Prenelan Subrayen (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal)‚ Marco Jansen (EP).

Proteas T20 Squad to the West Indies: Temba Bavuma (captain‚ Central Gauteng Lions)‚ Quinton de Kock (Northerns)‚ Bjorn Fortuin (CGL)‚ Reeza Hendricks (CGL)‚ Heinrich Klaasen (Northerns)‚ George Linde (WP)‚ Sisanda Magala (CGL)‚ Janneman Malan (Boland)‚ Aiden Markram (Northerns)‚ David Miller (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal)‚ Lungi Ngidi (Northerns)‚ Anrich Nortjé (EP)‚ Andile Phehlukwayo (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal)‚ Dwaine Pretorius (NW)‚ Kagiso Rabada (CGL)‚ Tabraiz Shamsi (Northerns), Rassie van der Dussen (CGL)‚ Kyle Verreynne (WP)‚ Lizaad Williams (Northerns).

Proteas squad to Ireland: Temba Bavuma (captain‚ Central Gauteng Lions)‚ Quinton de Kock (Northerns)‚ Bjorn Fortuin (CGL)‚ Reeza Hendricks (CGL)‚ Heinrich Klaasen (Northerns)‚ George Linde (WP)‚ Sisanda Magala (CGL)‚ Keshav Maharaj (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal)‚ Janneman Malan (Boland)‚ Aiden Markram (Northerns)‚ David Miller (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal)‚ Lungi Ngidi (Northerns)‚ Anrich Nortjé (EP)‚ Andile Phehlukwayo (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal)‚ Dwaine Pretorius (NW)‚ Kagiso Rabada (CGL)‚ Tabraiz Shamsi (Northerns)‚ Rassie van der Dussen (CGL)‚ Kyle Verreynne (WP)‚ Lizaad Williams (Northerns).