WATCH: SA Cricket determined to run itself out

Michael Avery takes a look at the future of SA cricket and the need to implement a system of good corporate governance within the sport

21 April 2021
Professional cricket in SA has had to dig itself out of many administrative collapses over the past 26 years of the unified era.

Rushes of blood to the head and administrators that go out to bat with self-interest and, in some cases, questionable intent have meant the council and boards governing the game have barely ever acted as team looking to post a total on the board that the game at large can be comfortable defending. But the current collapse threatens the very existence of the game in the professional era.

The interim board of Cricket SA (CSA) appointed in October 2020 to implement a system of good corporate governance invited members of the media to attend a special meeting of the members council via Zoom over the weekend. It revealed the extent to which certain members of the council are determined to take the team down with them.

Michael Avery spoke to interim CSA chair Stavros Nicolaou; Anne Vilas, president of the Central Gauteng Lions; Tony Irish, former head of the SA Cricketers’ Players Association and board director of the Federation of International Cricketers Associations; and Neil Manthorp, cricket writer and commentator, about the way out of the impasse.

