The Central Gauteng Lions and Northerns have contracted 10 of the 16 Proteas players with national contracts with Cricket SA in a list of the final squads released on Tuesday.

Boland‚ Central Gauteng Lions‚ Eastern Province‚ Free State‚ KwaZulu-Natal Coastal‚ North West‚ Northerns and Western Province will compete in Division 1 next season under Cricket SA’s new provincial playing structure.

The Johannesburg-based Lions squad boasts Proteas white-ball captain Temba Bavuma‚ national teammates Kagiso Rabada‚ Rassie van der Dussen and Reeza Hendricks. Northerns‚ previously known as the Titans‚ have Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar on their books with Proteas teammates Aiden Markram‚ Lungi Ngidi‚ Quinton de Kock‚ Tabraiz Shamsi and Heinrich Klaasen.

KwaZulu-Natal Coastal‚ previously known as the Dolphins‚ have three nationally contracted players in SA all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo‚ hard-hitter David Miller and first-choice Test spinner Keshav Maharaj on their books.

As winners of two competitions last season‚ the KwaZulu-Natal Coastal side have managed to retain most of their players while also bringing in Thando Ntini‚ Bryce Parsons and Jason Smith to Durban.

Anrich Nortjé will turn out for his Eastern Province home team while North West [Dwaine Pretorius] and Western Province [Beuran Hendricks] round off the number of players who have national contracts with Cricket SA.

Free State and Boland are the only provinces with no nationally contracted players while Proteas legends Hashim Amla and Vernon Philander were named in the Western Province squad‚ which also includes Zubayr Hamza‚ Kyle Verreynne‚ George Linde and Tony De Zorzi.

“This is an exciting time for everyone involved in SA cricket as we look ahead to a new era that will start in 2021/22‚” said Cricket SA acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki. “At initial glance‚ the squads all look extremely well balanced and that can only bode well for everyone as we anticipate a strengthened domestic cricket system.”