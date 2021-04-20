Sport / Cricket

Gauteng Lions, Northerns get bulk of national players for new structure

Cricket SA says squads all look well balanced and ‘that can only bode well for everyone as we anticipate a strengthened domestic cricket system’

20 April 2021 - 16:53 Tiisetso Malepa
Picture: 123RF/RADUTUTA
Picture: 123RF/RADUTUTA

The Central Gauteng Lions and Northerns have contracted 10 of the 16 Proteas players with national contracts with Cricket SA in a list of the final squads released on Tuesday.      

Boland‚ Central Gauteng Lions‚ Eastern Province‚ Free State‚ KwaZulu-Natal Coastal‚ North West‚ Northerns and Western Province will compete in Division 1 next season under Cricket SA’s new provincial playing structure.

The Johannesburg-based Lions squad boasts Proteas white-ball captain Temba Bavuma‚ national teammates Kagiso Rabada‚ Rassie van der Dussen and Reeza Hendricks. Northerns‚ previously known as the Titans‚ have Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar on their books with Proteas teammates Aiden Markram‚ Lungi Ngidi‚ Quinton de Kock‚ Tabraiz Shamsi and Heinrich Klaasen.

KwaZulu-Natal Coastal‚ previously known as the Dolphins‚ have three nationally contracted players in SA all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo‚ hard-hitter David Miller and first-choice Test spinner Keshav Maharaj on their books.

As winners of two competitions last season‚ the KwaZulu-Natal Coastal side have managed to retain most of their players while also bringing in Thando Ntini‚ Bryce Parsons and Jason Smith to Durban.

Anrich Nortjé will turn out for his Eastern Province home team while North West [Dwaine Pretorius] and Western Province [Beuran Hendricks] round off the number of players who have national contracts with Cricket SA.

Free State and Boland are the only provinces with no nationally contracted players while Proteas legends Hashim Amla and Vernon Philander were named in the Western Province squad‚ which also includes Zubayr Hamza‚ Kyle Verreynne‚ George Linde and Tony De Zorzi.

“This is an exciting time for everyone involved in SA cricket as we look ahead to a new era that will start in 2021/22‚” said Cricket SA acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki. “At initial glance‚ the squads all look extremely well balanced and that can only bode well for everyone as we anticipate a strengthened domestic cricket system.”

GAVIN RICH: Everything in local rugby seems ‘play play’ up to now

The real deal will be going down later in the year
Opinion
2 days ago

Blitzboks return to Springboks’ stamping ground in Japan for Olympics

Team will be hoping their time in Kagoshima City leads to gold when they conclude preparations in July
Sport
6 days ago

Jantjies on his way to France as a medical joker

Lions player will be added to French Top 14 side Pau’s squad as an injury replacement
Sport
1 week ago

GAVIN RICH: Everything in local rugby seems ‘play play’ up to now

The real deal will be going down later in the year
Opinion
2 days ago

Blitzboks return to Springboks’ stamping ground in Japan for Olympics

Team will be hoping their time in Kagoshima City leads to gold when they conclude preparations in July
Sport
6 days ago

Jantjies on his way to France as a medical joker

Lions player will be added to French Top 14 side Pau’s squad as an injury replacement
Sport
1 week ago

GAVIN RICH: Everything in local rugby seems ‘play play’ up to now

The real deal will be going down later in the year
Opinion
2 days ago

Blitzboks return to Springboks’ stamping ground in Japan for Olympics

Team will be hoping their time in Kagoshima City leads to gold when they conclude preparations in July
Sport
6 days ago

Jantjies on his way to France as a medical joker

Lions player will be added to French Top 14 side Pau’s squad as an injury replacement
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa says he will ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Three-man race for Bafana coaching job
Sport / Soccer
3.
Alex Ferguson says breakaway league will end 70 ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Sports minister to extend Cricket SA interim ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Baroka hold Chiefs to yet another draw
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

SA Rugby lobbying hard for fans in stadiums during Lions tour

Sport / Rugby

Gatland settles for a mix of old hands and new blood to coach his Lions

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Cloud over Rainbow Cup a blow to SA franchises and Boks

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.