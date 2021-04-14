Sport / Cricket

Pakistan crush SA by nine wickets to lead in the series

14 April 2021 - 20:08 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Babar Azam of Pakistan goes to his 100 runs during the 3rd KFC T20 International match between South Africa and Pakistan at SuperSport Park on April 14 2021 in Pretoria. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEE WARREN
Babar Azam of Pakistan goes to his 100 runs during the 3rd KFC T20 International match between South Africa and Pakistan at SuperSport Park on April 14 2021 in Pretoria. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEE WARREN

Irrepressible Pakistan captain Babar Azam delivered a batting masterclass at SuperSport Park as they crushed SA by nine wickets to take a 2-1 lead in this four-match series.

In a breathtaking knock of flair, ingenuity and composure, Babar thumped a near flawless century to once again show that he is one of the best batsmen in the world across all formats.

He ended his shift on 122 off 59 balls, a knock that included 15 boundaries and four maximums, as Pakistan bludgeoned this lightweight Proteas bowling attacking with 12 balls to spare.

Babar was supported by his wicketkeeper, Mohammad Rizwan, who scored  a useful 73 off 47 balls, during this ruthless act where they exposed the weaknesses of this makeshift Proteas team that is bereft of several starting players due to injuries and the Indian Premier League.

The visitors needed their top-order batsmen to step up after SA became the first team in seven years to score more than 200 in a T20 match on a good flat wicket in Centurion.

This was also the first time Pakistan chased down a score of over 200 in T20s and their job was made easy by the Proteas bowlers who struggled for control.

Babar won the toss and inserted SA to bat and the Proteas responded with a good batting show of their own to score 203/5 in their 20 overs, but Babar and Rizwan had other ideas with a partnership of 197 off 107 balls.

Pakistan reached their target with relative ease after 18 overs, Rizwan unbeaten on 73 and Fakhar Zaman on 8, leaving SA with the task of having to win the final match on Friday at the same venue to at least level the series.

In their innings, SA got off to a good start with openers Aiden Markram and Janneman Malan putting together a first-wicket stand of 108 off 64 to lay a solid foundation.

They were so dominant against Pakistan bowlers in the early stages that after the powerplay they were on 65/0, with Markram having scored 35 and Malan following him closely on 28.

Four overs later their partnership reached the 100-run mark with Markram on 56 and Malan, who achieved his well-deserved maiden T20 half-century in this match, standing on 42.

In the process, Markram scored his third successive half-century and registered his highest T20 score, but his party came to an end in the 11th over and with his wicket began the SA collapse. His wicket brought an end to his partnership with Malan.

He was soon followed by George Linde, Malan, Heinrich Klaasen and Andile Phehlukwayo and ultimately the SA innings ended on 203, which proved not to be enough as Pakistan triumphed by a comprehensive nine wickets.

Cricket SA admits pushing black players to the margins in the past

Local governing body says new transformation ombud Dumisa Ntsebeza is ready to receive submissions
Sport
1 day ago

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak banned for corruption

The charges against the former national team coach included revealing inside information
Sport
5 hours ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas’ slide down the world rankings will come with a heavy cost

Cricket SA, which has presided over the damage done to the local game, can become strong again but it will need time and patience
Opinion
2 days ago

Linde hails Magala as one of the country’s best death bowlers

SA all-rounder asks South Africans to be patient with the new team
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Jantjies on his way to France as a medical joker
Sport / Rugby
2.
Cricket SA admits pushing black players to the ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Pirates coach plays mindgames ahead of Sundowns ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak banned for ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
McGregor and Hartley scoop Dusi Series titles
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.