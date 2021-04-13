Sport / Cricket

Sangakkara backs Samson after Rajasthan’s narrow loss

Captain refuses to take a run on second-last ball, sends back batting partner, then fails to hit six off the last ball

13 April 2021 - 17:25 Sudipto Ganguly
Mumbai — Rajasthan Royals team director Kumar Sangakkara has given his backing to captain Sanju Samson after he turned down a single against Punjab Kings on the penultimate ball to retain strike but failed to hit the winning runs off the last ball in Monday’s Indian Premier League game.

Rajasthan needed five runs from the last two balls of the final over at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, with Samson unbeaten on a brilliant 119 in their thrilling chase of 222.

Having hit seamer Arshdeep Singh for a six on the fourth ball of the over, Samson refused to take a run on the next and sent back a shocked Chris Morris, leaving Rajasthan needing five runs to win.

Right-hander Samson then failed to clear the boundary on the last ball as Deepak Hooda took the catch a few yards inside the rope, sparking celebrations among his Punjab teammates.

But far from reading Samson the riot act, Sri Lankan batting great Sangakkara said he was pleased to see him take the responsibility on his shoulders.

“I think Sanju backed himself to get the job done and he nearly did,” Sangakkara told reporters. “He was five or six yards short of hitting the last ball for a six and sometimes when you know you’re hitting the ball well and you’re in form and you believe that you can do it, you’ve got to take that responsibility.”

SA all-rounder Morris had faced just four balls while Samson had already hit 12 fours and seven sixes.

“We can always talk about a missed single here or there but the crucial thing for me is the players’ belief in attitude and commitment and they know what their strengths are,” Sangakkara added. “… but the next time I’ll believe he’ll hit it that 10 yards further to win us the game.” 

Linde hails Magala as one of the country’s best death bowlers

SA all-rounder asks South Africans to be patient with the new team
Linde stars with bat and ball as Proteas level T20 series

Improved bowling performance fuels national side’s six-wicket win over Pakistan
Proteas need a repeat performance from Aiden Markram

Opening batsman has to replicate his form in the second T20 against Pakistan to reel in the visitors
