Ntsebeza set to start as CSA transformation chief Respected advocate gets mandate to manage an independent complaints system to look at healing and uniting cricket players and fans

Players‚ coaches and administrators — past and present — who were denied an opportunity to prosper due to discrimination would have breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after Cricket SA finally gave Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza the green light to take up his role as transformation ombudsperson.

Cricket SA announced on Tuesday that Ntsebeza‚ a former political prisoner who was jailed in 1976‚ will officially start his duties in May as the transformation ombudsperson of its Cricket for Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) project...