Aiden Markram admits he never saw Proteas recall coming

31 March 2021 - 18:53 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Aiden Markram. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS
SA’s Test opener Aiden Markram has admitted he did not expect to be recalled to the Proteas one-day squad for the series against Pakistan.

The limited-overs series starts at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday and Markram‚ who last played ODI cricket for SA against Australia in 2019 at the ICC World Cup in England‚ is grateful for another opportunity to re-establish himself in the team.

“I certainly wasn’t expecting the call-up at all‚” he said.

“I understand that my white-ball game hasn’t been where I would like it to be. In general, you never expect selection and so is the case for myself. I am certainly grateful because white-ball cricket is something that I enjoy. I am glad that the selectors and coaches still see me as a white-ball player. So I am grateful to be here.

“It has been some time since I have played 50-over cricket due to injuries‚ but at the moment it is about working on game plans that I am used to.

“I think it’s more or less addressing things from the mental side. I don’t think there have been too many changes [from the technical side]. It is just about getting back to options that will work for me in the conditions that I am going to come across.”

Markram’s return to the squad means the think-tank will have to find space for him at the top of the batting order, and he is willing to play anywhere in the top four.

“We are fortunate enough that we can still experiment a bit because 2022 is still a while away.”

He said after some discussions with the coaches and captain Temba Bavuma, he could see himself anywhere in the top four.

“I am comfortable anywhere in the top four‚ probably more comfortable up top for the time being. I would still like to know number three and four a little bit more, and ultimately as a player you are almost just happy to take whatever spot you have in the team.

“Those are the sort of discussions that we have had since I joined the squad and hopefully, if there is a gap somewhere, I will take it and put big runs on the board for the team.”

Captain Temba Bavuma plots a new path for Proteas

New skipper wants the national team to play an aggressive brand of cricket
2 days ago

Magala primed to perform for Proteas in Pakistan series

One of the best death bowlers in SA is in line to make his long-awaited debut for the national side
1 day ago

IPL to rob Proteas of key players for Pakistan series

Top players De Kock‚ Rabada‚ Miller‚ Ngidi and Anrich Nortjé will be available only for the first two ODIs against Pakistan
1 day ago

