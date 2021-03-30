Sport / Cricket

Magala primed to perform for Proteas in Pakistan series

30 March 2021 - 16:42 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Bowling all-rounder Sisanda Magala’s familiarity with his Proteas teammates has made it easy to make a smooth transition and adjust to the national set-up.

Magala is in line to make his long-awaited debut for the Proteas in the limited-overs series against Pakistan and is a favourite on the domestic scene.

“Knowing all the players has made the transition very easy in terms of team chemistry‚” Magala said as the Proteas continued preparations for the first match at SuperSport Park on Friday.

“I have played with and against these guys a lot‚ and it is really good to have that mutual respect and competition among us.”

During his domestic career‚ Magala has featured in almost 300 first class‚ list-A and Twenty20 matches for Eastern Province‚ Warriors‚ Boland and the Lions, where he has claimed 492 wickets.

Despite his reputation as one of the best death bowlers and devastating end-of-innings power hitters‚ Magala has not played for SA at senior level‚ but he says he is not feeling any pressure.

“I know exactly who I am and where I come from and I know what types of obstacles I have come across and managed to overcome. I know what type of character I am‚ so it is good to get pressure. If you get pressure‚ you have to react by doing well.”

Asked about the preparations for the series‚ Magala said they have been working hard at training under the technical team led by Mark Boucher. “It’s been hard with lots of running‚ skills work and in a competitive environment. It has been a good few days of training and I am enjoying it.

“Like I said earlier‚ I am just taking it one day at a time and I am really happy that I am back with the national team. I am happy to be in the running for selection but there are a couple of obstacles that I have to overcome.

“All in all‚ I am excited and I can’t wait for the challenges that are going to be thrown at us by Pakistan.”

