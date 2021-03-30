Bavuma believes SA can emulate England and dominate ODI cricket

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma believes SA can emulate England and win the next Cricket World Cup in 2023 after crashing out of the pool stages of the previous tournament in 2019.

After exiting the World Cup in Australia in March 2015 in the first round, with Eoin Morgan having been appointed captain four months earlier‚ England drastically changed their set-up and approach to the limited-overs game.

Under Morgan‚ England started to bat deep and embraced an aggressive style where they attacked their opponents right from the start.

They improved in leaps and bounds and smashed ODI scores of 350-400 for fun.

They started showing signs of promise and had ascended to the top of the ODI rankings by 2018 before winning the World Cup on home soil in 2019.

“I agree in terms of 2015 and looking at how England went about their business. There was a definite change‚” said the 30-year-old right-handed batsman.

SA reached the semifinals in 2015 in New Zealand but failed to progress past the pool stages in England four years later.

Bavuma is confident his limited-overs Proteas can emulate Morgan’s team as they begin preparations with three World Cup tournaments on the horizon.

His first assignment as limited-overs captain starts in earnest in Centurion on Friday with the first of seven white-ball matches against Pakistan.

Bavuma said he is determined to stamp his authority as captain in the short format starting with the Pakistan series.

“I think I am going to have to try and do so. At the end of the day I am going to be the guy on the field that the guys will be looking to in terms of decision-making and providing the way forward‚” he said.

“That’s exactly what I will be trying to do and I think the work starts off the field in the communicating we have within our relevant groups.

“In the games, it is all about executing all the plans and the communication that we had.

“I believe in the white-ball game the captain is someone of influence‚ and I believe I am someone who can influence things within that space,” Bavuma said.

“I guess as time goes by it will all kind of show exactly what kind of influence and contribution I will have on the team.”

Having stumbled at the first hurdle in England in 2019‚ Bavuma said the Proteas have enough artillery to turn things around ahead of the next 50-over World Cup in 2023.

“I believe there are players who are able to take our team to another level. As I have said before‚ SA have always been a competitive outfit in the short format.”

Bavuma has been appointed captain until the end of the 2023 World Cup and will lead the Proteas in back-to-back Twenty20 World Cups in India later in 2021 and Australia in 2022.